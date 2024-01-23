VETCOMM Achieves Remarkable Growth: Expands Workforce by 33%, Welcomes Ten New Sales Professionals, Including Two from the Department of Defense's SkillBridge Program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors"), and its wholly owned subsidiary VETCOMM, a leading provider of innovative veteran solutions, is pleased to announce that it has successfully increased its sales team by 33% within the last 60 days, expanding the new sales force by ten, including two hires from the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program.

This expansion represents a remarkable growth in the company's sales force, a testament to VETCOMM's dedication to providing exceptional support and services to veterans seeking assistance with their benefits. The company's decision to bolster its sales team comes in response to the growing demand for specialized guidance in navigating the complex landscape of veterans' benefits.

VETCOMM's CEO, Kate Monroe, expressed her enthusiasm about the recent expansion, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome aboard ten new sales professionals who share our passion for assisting veterans. This expansion not only signifies our commitment to our nation's heroes but also positions VETCOMM for continued success in delivering top-notch benefits solutions."

The new additions to VETCOMM's sales team ensure that veterans' demands for benefits are being met. Ensuring that veterans receive personalized and comprehensive assistance, the company remains steadfast in its mission to educate veterans with the knowledge and resources they need to access the benefits they rightfully deserve.

VETCOMM is proud that two of the new sales professionals are a direct result of the SkillBridge Program. Ms. Monroe, added, "We are excited to begin providing a soft landing for active-duty transition into civilian life for these veterans."

VETCOMM has been featured on several national media outlets, including television, podcasts and radio, which has driven considerable interest in the services provided by the company. As VETCOMM continues to grow and enhance its services, it remains dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of veterans across the nation.

About VETCOMM
VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to, but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to, and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need in order to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit https://www.VetComm.us/.

VETCOMM
Website www.vetcomm.us
Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company (OTC PINK: CEOS)
Website: www.psykeyworld.com
E-mail: [email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

