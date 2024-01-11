VETCOMM Joins Prestigious Client List, Retains Premier Public Relations Firm BLAZE PR as It Readies for Marketing Launch

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CECORS, INC. (OTC PINK: CEOS) ("CeCors"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary VETCOMM (https://www.vetcomm.us/), a leading provider of innovative veteran's solutions is pleased to announce that it has retained Public Relations powerhouse renowned for elevating iconic brands like Toyota, Marriott, Hilton - BLAZE PR (www.BlazePR.com).

VETCOMM has joined the exclusive roster of clients at BLAZE PR, a dynamic public relations agency based in Santa Monica renowned for representing industry-leading brands. This partnership signifies BLAZE PR's ongoing expansion into sectors dedicated to positively impacting consumers' lives. In this particular case, the beneficiaries of this impact are Veterans and individuals seeking financial aid from Veterans Affairs.

"VETCOMM stands at the forefront of industry revolution, and our partnership with BLAZE PR is in perfect harmony with our forward-thinking objectives. With BLAZE PR's demonstrated expertise and their fervent dedication to elevating influential brands, we are poised to scale new heights in our endeavor to deliver cutting-edge and meaningful services to veterans. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to redefine the standard of support for our nation's heroes," stated the Chief Marketing Officer of VETCOMM, Ernie Manansala.

VETCOMM, a prominent name in the Veterans Benefits sector, has selected BLAZE PR to spearhead its comprehensive media relations campaign across the United States. This boutique PR firm boasts an impressive roster of clients, including Toyota, Marriott, and Hilton, among others. Leveraging its well-established expertise, BLAZE PR aims to enhance VETCOMM's brand presence and increase awareness of its innovative solutions for veterans to access their benefits. With a track record of success BLAZE PR already synonymous with success will leverage its proven prowess to amplify VETCOMM's brand presence and illuminate its solutions for Veterans.

"We are very selective in the type of companies we choose to work with," stated BLAZE PR President, Matt Kovacs. "While we have successfully collaborated with several Nasdaq-listed companies in the past during their IPO processes, partnering with VETCOMM, a true trailblazer in its domain, is particularly exciting."

"Ms. Monroe, CEO of CeCors, is a natural fit for us. Her knowledge, passion, and commitment to serving veterans make this collaboration seamless," continued Mr. Kovacs. "We believe that BLAZE PR can significantly contribute to VETCOMM's success by creating impactful media campaigns that highlight their unwavering commitment."

"Our seasoned team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results, and we are excited about the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in the industry," Mr. Kovacs concluded.

BLAZE PR, renowned for its strategic media outreach, will shine a spotlight on VETCOMM's innovative approach, firmly establishing the brand as a leader in the sector. The agency's creative strategy is designed to stimulate meaningful conversations about VETCOMM's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence for veterans.

About VETCOMM

VETCOMM's mission is to empower United States veterans by providing them with the education and resources they need to access the benefits they are entitled to, but not presently receiving. Founded by United States Marine Corps veteran Kate Monroe, VETCOMM is dedicated to advocating for veterans and ensuring they receive the support they need to thrive after serving our country.

VETCOMM believes that every veteran deserves to receive the benefits they are entitled to, and is committed to providing a comprehensive education and support platform to help them do just that. With the tools provided by VETCOMM, veterans can get rated and claim the benefits they deserve, preventing the reallocation of funds by the U.S. government to other budget line items and making sure that those who have served their country receive the support they need in order to lead fulfilling lives. For more information visit https://www.VetComm.us/.

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE PR is a Santa Monica-based boutique PR agency specializing in representing lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the market share. Comprising seasoned practitioners, the agency stays at the forefront of industry trends, offering strategic media campaigns that consistently yield exceptional results. BLAZE PR's thoughtful and creative approach ensures that each brand' unique story resonates with the target audience. For more information, please visit www.blazepr.com.

Media Contact: Taylor DeVries

Email: [email protected]

For further information:

VETCOMM

Website www.vetcomm.us

Referral Program: www.vetcomm.us/referral-membership/

Publicly traded company ( OTC PINK: CEOS )

Website: www.psykeyworld.com

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PsyKeyworld

