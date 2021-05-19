Veteran & Essential Worker Get Life-Changing Smile Makeover

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- These moms have devoted years and years to taking care of their children, serving others, and serving our country. Now, these local mothers will have a chance to do something for themselves. Coastal Virginia Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery has announced Stacy Anderson and Amy Harden as the winners of their Complete Smile Makeover Giveaway. The winners were announced on Mother's Day as part of a month long social media campaign where over 500 local mothers were nominated.

Stacy, lost her teeth and almost her life to gastroparesis, and her current battle with scleroderma has resulted in two abdominal surgeries this year and is facing a third. "I will battle because I don't give up," she states, but "my smile is so important to me and one of the few things I have some control over."

Amy, is a US Navy veteran and mother of 5, who rarely smiles anymore says, "It is embarrassing to stand in front of a group of people and see they are looking at my mouth and teeth." She has been thankful this past year to wear a mask so she could hide her smile and states, "to get my smile back for my children, my ability to eat solid food, present myself in public…would be the biggest blessing I could ever receive."

"We know that our moms do a great deal for us, and we can never really pay them back," comments Dr. Frank Yeh, one of the practice's oral surgeons. "It's been rewarding to read so many stories that people sent to us, bragging about their own wife or mom. All of our moms deserve the confidence that comes from a beautiful and fully functional smile. I'm thankful we can provide Stacy and Amy the healthy, confident smiles they have always dreamed of."

Stacy and Amy were chosen for this honor from among over 500 nominations sent in by proud sons, daughters, grandchildren, spouses, and friends. Ultimately, the value of the smile makeover giveaway may total as much as $50,000 in complimentary dental work.

