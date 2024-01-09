VETERAN ACTOR RICKY SCHRODER LAUNCHES NEW FOUNDATION, MEDIA BRAND TO PRODUCE POSITIVE CONTENT AND FIGHT CONTINUED MORAL DECLINE IN HOLLYWOOD

Reel American Heroes Foundation

09 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Reel American Heroes Foundation Aims to Inspire, Educate and Celebrate the True Heroes of Our Nation

Foundation to Spearhead Council on Pornography Reform to Protect the Vulnerable Population

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a social climate where Hollywood controls what media we see, the Reel American Heroes Foundation (RAHF), founded by Golden Globe® Award Winner Ricky Schroder, is committed to counteracting mainstream messaging by becoming a platform that celebrates our country's true values. The foundation is devoted to honoring our nation by producing content about our veterans and active soldiers, their families, and first responders that inspire, raise awareness, entertain, and educate.

Conservative activist Ricky Schroder is no stranger to fighting for daily freedoms as an American. Schroder grew up in the spotlight of Hollywood, experiencing the negative effects of the lack of conservative values in the content we consume. To continue fighting for the values this country was founded on, Schroder has teamed up with a unique group of creatives with over 100 years of collective experience in writing, producing and directing films, documentaries, and television series.

As a part of their mission to counteract mainstream messaging, RAHF founded the Council on Pornography Reform (CPR), which exists to promote a safer and more responsible digital landscape and to shine the light on everyday heroes who are fighting the effects of pornography by weakening the foothold it has over society. Our children and teens have access to adult content, such as pornography sites, at the youngest ages we've ever seen. The average age a child first sees internet pornography is 12, and 70% of young men ages 18-24 visit pornographic websites on at least a monthly basis. Schroder and CPR want to change that. CPR aims to balance freedom of choice and the protection of vulnerable populations, fostering a more informed and responsible digital society.

RAFH and CPR are currently spearheading the production of compelling and informative documentaries on how pornography has polluted the minds of adults and children alike and are actively working with lawmakers on raising the age of accessibility to adult content. Additional documentaries are already in the works to provide a range of topics that serve as a reminder of what values our country was founded on.

To learn more about the Reel American Heroes Foundation, visit:
https://www.reelamericanheroesfoundation.org.

About Ricky Schroder
Ricky Schroder is the founder and president of Reel American Heroes Foundation, a nonprofit organization that exists to provide content that celebrates America's true heroes. He began his acting career at age nine in The Champ, earned a Golden Globe®, and kicked off a multifaceted career as an Actor, Producer, Writer, and Director. Renowned for roles in Silver Spoons, Lonesome Dove, Scrubs, and 24, he transitioned to directing with Black Cloud, winning accolades for directing Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss's "Whiskey Lullaby" music video. His directorial prowess extended to Hallmark's OUR WILD HEARTS and documenting the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, yielding The Fighting Season and subsequent series like My Fighting Season and The Volunteers. Collaborating with Kevin Haskin, he co-wrote screenplays including Mile 0, chronicling Navy Seal Chris Ring's Mississippi River swim honoring Gold Star Families, and Wanat, depicting the deadliest battle in Operation Enduring Freedom's history.

About Reel American Heroes Foundation
Reel American Heroes Foundation's mission is to honor the nation by presenting films, documentaries, television series, public service announcements of courage; stories about veterans, active soldiers, first responders, Gold Star families, as well as past and present heroic figures. Reel American Heroes' goal is to inspire, raise awareness, entertain, and educate. The nonprofit was founded by Golden Globe® winner Ricky Schroder.

About the Council on Pornography Reform
CPR's mission is to promote a safer and more responsible digital landscape by advocating for comprehensive reforms in the realm of explicit adult content. CPR is dedicated to safeguarding individuals, particularly minors, from the potential harms associated with unrestricted access to explicit material.

SOURCE Reel American Heroes Foundation

