Veteran Advisor Gretchen Hollstein Joins Aspiriant

Independent Ownership Model Continues to Attract Top Talent

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspiriant, a leading employee owned and independent wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gretchen Hollstein, CFP®, as Director of Wealth Management based in San Francisco.

Gretchen has built a career spanning more than 25 years in the wealth management industry, serving in senior advisory and leadership positions. She has established herself as a resource for high-net-worth individuals and families across the broad wealth management spectrum, including financial planning, investment management, estate planning and tax advisory. Gretchen brings extensive experience in guiding clients through major life transitions and developing tailored financial plans.

"We're excited to welcome Gretchen to Aspiriant as we grow and strengthen our team," said Rob Francais, CEO of Aspiriant. "As the industry continues to evolve we remain rooted in our belief that independence not only creates the best experience for clients, but the best environment for our employees to thrive."

"I look forward to serving relationships with clients as an Aspiriant wealth manager," Hollstein said. "The firm's employee-owned business model fosters an emphasis on trusted advisor-client relationships and is strengthened by the breadth and depth of Aspiriant's in-house wealth management resources and services in the areas of tax, estate planning, philanthropy and more. I'm grateful for the opportunity to participate firsthand with this talented team of professionals and client-first culture."

A Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisor, Gretchen's work expands to serving the non-profit sector as a chairperson for the Financial Planning Association - San Francisco chapter. Gretchen is passionate about giving back to the local community as part of a non-profit foundation's investment committee.

About Aspiriant

Aspiriant is a leading independent wealth management firm in the U.S. with more than $16 billion of assets under management and advisement. The firm provides a full range of wealth management services for over 2,200 individuals and families throughout the country with offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, San Diego, Orange County, New York, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Cincinnati and Austin. For more information, visit www.aspiriant.com .

