Veteran Advisor Joe Garissi Joins Inspire Advisors as Investor Demand for Values-Aligned Investing Accelerates

Industry veteran's move reflects a widening gap between what clients increasingly ask for and what some firms allow advisors to deliver

BOISE, Idaho, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Advisors, a nationwide registered investment adviser platform specializing in biblically responsible investing, today announced that veteran financial advisor Joe Garissi has joined the firm after 15 years with his previous institution.

Inspire Advisors today announced that veteran financial advisor Joe Garissi has joined the firm after 15 years with his previous institution. Garissi’s move reflects a broader shift in wealth management, as investors increasingly seek financial guidance aligned with their personal values and faith, and as some advisors report growing limits on their ability to have those conversations openly.

Garissi's move reflects a broader shift in wealth management, as investors increasingly seek financial guidance aligned with their personal values and faith — and as some advisors report growing limits on their ability to have those conversations openly. In a 2025 report, 62% of Christians with at least $100,000 to invest would be willing to change advisors to get access to values-based investing.

"The demand for values-aligned investing continues to grow, yet many advisors feel increasing tension between what clients are asking for and what their firms are comfortable supporting," said Garissi. "What attracted me to Inspire Advisors was the ability to have my values, my marketing, and my client service fully aligned."

According to Garissi, the decision to move was driven by more than compensation, technology, or product offerings.

"The main benefit of working with Inspire is having values and marketing aligned, and no longer feeling hindered from marketing myself according to my Christian convictions," he said.

Garissi noted that when he joined his previous firm in 2011, it openly reflected its Christian heritage — including a 170-year history of Christian values and prayer offered in Jesus' name at company meetings. Over his 15 years there, he observed a gradual cultural shift away from those roots.

"What ultimately mattered most was the freedom to be proactive about my faith in how I communicate with clients and how I represent my business," Garissi said. In his view, the platform also gives him access to investment options he can confidently recommend to clients seeking faith-aligned strategies.

Inspire Advisors believes Garissi's experience reflects a growing divide within the industry. As client interest in faith-based and values-aligned investing continues to expand, many advisors are seeking platforms that allow them to authentically integrate their convictions with their professional practices.

"Advisors shouldn't have to choose between serving clients according to their convictions and building a successful business," said Aaron Moon, President of Inspire Advisors. "Joe's story is one we're hearing more often — advisors looking for a firm that supports both."

About Inspire Advisors

Inspire Advisors is a nationwide registered investment adviser platform serving financial professionals who seek to integrate biblical values into the investment process. Through its biblically responsible investing approach and access to the Inspire Impact Score™ methodology, Inspire Advisors empowers advisors to help clients pursue their financial goals while aligning their investments with their faith-based values.

Survey figures cited from Kingdom Advisors 2025 Report on the Christian Financial Industry.

Advisory services are offered through Inspire Advisors, LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC.

Statements provided are from an affiliated advisor and reflect personal experience. These views are not representative of all advisors and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future business success or client growth. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Inspire Advisors' Biblically Responsible Investing approach reflects Inspire's interpretation of biblical principles and may not align with the views or beliefs of all investors.

SOURCE Inspire Advisors