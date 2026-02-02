Ted DeLisi Joins Inspire Advisors, Aligning His Practice with Faith, Purpose, and Long-Term Stewardship

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Advisors announced today that veteran financial advisor Ted DeLisi has joined the firm, bringing with him decades of experience, a deeply rooted faith, and a commitment to serving clients with integrity and purpose.

DeLisi, who has been in the financial services industry since 2018, said the decision to transition with his team and $90 million AUM at this stage of his career followed a season of prayer, reflection, and thoughtful consideration about the legacy he hopes to leave.

Ted DeLisi recently joined Inspire Advisors in order to align his practice with his faith and ensure a long-term cultural fit for his team and clients.

"My faith in Jesus Christ has always guided my life, and I felt a growing conviction that it should be more fully integrated into my professional work. I don't view this business as mine, but as something I've been entrusted to steward on God's behalf," DeLisi shared.

While a move at "60 years young," as DeLisi describes it, was not a decision he took lightly, he said the alignment he found with Inspire Advisors brought clarity and peace.

"In thinking about the long-term future of my practice, it was important to me that it ultimately be entrusted to people who share the same faith and values," he said. "Aligning with Inspire Advisors gives me confidence that we are building a legacy that will attract like-minded, Godly people who will continue to honor that calling."

Beyond compensation or platform considerations, DeLisi emphasized that culture was the most important factor in his evaluation of firms. "I wanted to be part of a firm where integrity, service, and faith are genuinely lived out," he said.

What ultimately confirmed Inspire Advisors as the right long-term home was witnessing the firm's values in action.

"Seeing that Inspire's values are not just words made all the difference," DeLisi said. "From leadership to daily interactions, there is a genuine commitment to faith, integrity, and service. Visiting their headquarters and seeing meetings begin with prayer was a defining moment—it confirmed this is a place where my staff and I can grow, serve clients well, and build our practice in an environment rooted in faith."

DeLisi noted that the transition will allow him to better serve clients both professionally and personally. "Professionally, this expands the solutions and guidance we can provide," he said. "Personally, it brings a deep sense of peace and fulfillment, knowing my work is aligned with my faith and that I am serving both my clients and God with integrity."

When asked what advice he would give to other advisors feeling tension between their convictions and their firm's direction, DeLisi encouraged them to listen carefully.

"That tension is often a signal worth paying attention to," he said. "Making a move requires courage and sometimes sacrifice, but aligning your work with your convictions brings peace, clarity, and renewed purpose. For me, stepping into that alignment has allowed me to better serve my clients and follow God's calling."

"Ted and his team are a tremendous addition, and we're excited to walk alongside them in this next chapter," said Aaron Moon, President of Inspire Advisors. "We're having an increasing number of conversations with advisors who are asking deeper questions about faith, legacy, and alignment. We believe this is a trend and that more advisors will seek out firms that allow them to fully integrate their faith with their practice."

