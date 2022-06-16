Veteran Animation and Interactive Media Leaders Team Up to Create Gamisodes - A Groundbreaking New Entertainment Platform

Gamisodes is a next generation entertainment platform of interactive, gamified TV shows

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamisodes - gamified episodes - was formally announced today, coming out of stealth mode after more than a year in the works. The company is led by serial entrepreneurs and an all-star team formerly with Warner Brothers, Disney Imagineering, Sony, and Universal.

"We've assembled a top-notch team and are excited to bring Gamisodes to life," said Davis Brimer, serial entrepreneur and Gamisodes Founder & CEO. "Whether you're 5 or 105 years old, this is a platform for anyone looking to connect with their inner child. Stay tuned for nostalgia-filled announcements in the coming weeks."

Sander Schwartz, Emmy award-winning producer and former President of Warner Bros. Animation commented: "It's an exciting time for the entertainment industry as gaming continues to converge with other media. Gamisodes is opening a new chapter for the future of linear entertainment."

The company will be announcing its flagship gamisode IP in the coming weeks. What it calls a "Classic Comeback" of a "cartoon TV classic" - leaving plenty of room for the imagination to run wild. "Storytelling and games go hand-in-hand. Gamisodes will be a blast for all ages who can interact with the shows they love in new and fun ways," said Agnes Garbowska, creator, and illustrator for DC Super Hero Girls, Transformers, My Little Pony, and Care Bears.

The interactive platform is slated for launch in 2023, but the company website mentions an earlier release of Gamisodes Virtual Cards. "Gamisodes will combine digital collectible cards with an interactive gaming experience in a novel way, and of course we're going to put story at the front of everything we do," said Howard Braham, former Disney Imagineer and graduate of the Carnegie Mellon University Masters in Interactive Game Design & Development.

Follow the company on Twitter at @playgamisodes or by visiting their website at www.gamisodes.com for more exciting announcements in the coming weeks.

