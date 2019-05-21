Veteran Artist Launches New Website to Introduce Modern Calligraphy Art to a Broader Community

CARY, N.C., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calligraphy is an ancient art of writing in many cultures, including Chinese, Arabic, Indian, Islamic, and Japanese, and considered an integral part of the culture and identity. At nearly 60 years young, Fang Tsai announced the launch of her new website, Tsai Calligraphy Art , introducing the beauty of modern calligraphy art to a broader community of art enthusiasts. While calligraphy as art has existed for thousands of years, Tsai defines her unique vision as a blend of Traditional Chinese calligraphy with Western-influenced contemporary techniques.

Tsai Calligraphy Art #9 with full and partial Traditional Calligraphy characters on an acrylic red background on canvas Tsai Calligraphy Art #16 with Traditional Calligraphy characters on an acrylic white background on canvas with red treatments of some letters

Tsai's exposure to Chinese calligraphy started in an elementary school in the harbor city of Keelung, Taiwan, where it was thought to be a calming discipline for young people. She practiced calligraphy faithfully along with other art techniques throughout her life, and now channels all this experience into her new art form: Gracefully rendered Traditional Chinese characters using ink, brush and rice paper presented on canvas with acrylic treatments.

Tsai makes calligraphy art relevant for today's modern art community by varying textured materials with vibrant hues. Her calligraphy art embraces the classic Traditional Chinese Calligraphy, while also reflecting the essence of an abstract painting.

"I feel that 'artistic fusion' occurs when an artist's creative journey comes full circle, carrying life experiences and passion for each stop along the way," said Tsai. "At this point in my career, I am proud to share my journey with others, by introducing them to my contemporary version of calligraphy art."

Tsai has created many works using embroidery, watercolors, ink sketches, acrylic and oil painting. No matter what challenges she faced, Tsai kept expressing her artistic passion. She earned recognition in these formidable years by winning two awards in the National Students Art Exhibitions for watercolor paintings and also in the Graduation Arts Exhibition with an oil painting. She was honored to pass an art review and have her oil paintings exhibited in Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall in Taiwan in 2013.

Tsai's beautiful calligraphy art pieces and many of her other works can be viewed at Tsai Calligraphy Art . Prices range from $5,000-$15,000. Her focus now is on her modern calligraphy art. Please contact Tsai Calligraphy Art for interest in acquisition or to learn more.

