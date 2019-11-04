Veteran Asset Management Distribution Leader Frank Saeli Joins Monarch Partners Asset Management

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monarch Partners Asset Management, LLC, a boutique value investor founded in 2010 and specializing in U.S. micro-, small- and small/mid-cap (SMID) strategies, today announced that Frank Saeli, a veteran distribution executive in the asset management industry, has joined the firm as head of business development and client relations, effective immediately.

Saeli is responsible for all of Monarch Partners' sales and client relations efforts and will work directly with the firm's institutional client base. He reports to founder and CEO Wayne Archambo, CFA.

In addition, Monarch Partners, which has approximately $700 million in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2019, has promoted So Chong Yi to chief compliance officer, also reporting to Archambo. She previously served as the firm's head of operations for the past four years. She and Archambo have worked together in previous positions at BlackRock and Boston Partners.

"Frank is a strong addition to our team, bringing more than 30 years of successful experience to this new role," Archambo said. "We managed many client relationships together for five years at Boston Partners and I'm delighted that his expert guidance will help Monarch Partners expand our business. I'm also pleased to announce So's promotion. She has played a meaningful role in our continued success."

"I look forward to building on what Wayne and his team have achieved at Monarch Partners," Saeli said. "I'm excited to bring the strong track record of our strategies to the institutional market."

Saeli brings extensive experience to his new role, most recently serving for 10 years as head of distribution for Manulife Asset Management, where he built a global distribution platform. He also worked as managing director and principal at Boston Partners Asset Management, where he was responsible for institutional sales, client service and consultant relations. Earlier in his career, he held senior sales and client relations roles at State Street Global Advisors, MFS Investment Management and The Boston Company. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in economics from Fairfield University.

Henry J. Lawlor, Jr., who previously served as a sales executive and chief compliance officer for Monarch Partners, recently left the firm.

About Monarch Partners Asset Management, LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management, LLC is an independent, 100% employee-owned investment management firm, based in Boston. Founded in January 2010, Monarch Partners was created to specialize in U.S. micro-cap, small- and small/mid cap value investments, leveraging founder Wayne Archambo's 24 years of portfolio management experience. Wayne was formerly the head of small- and mid-cap value for BlackRock and Boston Partners Asset Management.

