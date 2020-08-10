Veteran Attorneys Form New Houston-based Litigation Boutique

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Three veteran litigators have formed a new boutique law firm in Houston to support a wide range of business sectors in complex commercial disputes, intellectual property matters, and corporate transactions. Adept at advocating for plaintiffs and defendants alike, the trio has represented some of the most intriguing and promising start-ups, as well as Fortune 100 companies, while practicing law at major international law firms. They believe the current business environment is an opportune time to launch Cadwell Clonts & Reeder LLP.

"Companies face unprecedented challenges and uncertainties today. We team with clients to craft and implement creative solutions that further their business and legal goals," says firm partner Kevin Cadwell. "And we deliver results with the personalized attention and customized financial arrangements that large law firms find difficult to provide."

The team packs a powerful punch of experience from highly regarded international firms. Mr. Cadwell was a partner with Baker Botts in California and Texas before teaming up with David Clonts and Michael Reeder at the international law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

Mr. Clonts is a veteran of the IP bar, with more than two decades of experience. He ensures that "clients have a thorough understanding of their intellectual property and are prepared either to monetize a portfolio and create an additional revenue stream, or protect against potential exposures that may exist." Mr. Clonts notes that "with the Firm's technical and engineering backgrounds, we are equipped to advocate on behalf of clients in an exceptionally wide range of technical fields."

With the additional financial pressures facing companies during the pandemic, businesses around the world are looking for the strategic guidance that Cadwell Clonts & Reeder was created to provide. "With our new platform, we are nimble and can provide quick solutions, flexible meeting times to accommodate work-from-home schedules, and creative rate structures to handle the very serious obstacles presented by COVID-19," explains Mr. Reeder. "In this setting, we are able to work with the client to provide customized services that help meet business objectives, and we do so in a way that makes financial sense for the company."

"This is an exciting time to capitalize on our combined five decades of trial experience and strategic counsel," said Mr. Cadwell. "We're perfectly positioned to take this step."

