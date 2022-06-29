Veteran Auto Analyst Michelle Krebs Fields Questions From Stellar Solar Founding Partner Michael Powers on Electric Vehicle Trends on Syndicated Radio Show

As Stellar Solar continues to expand its commercial portfolio with auto dealerships along with its ever expanding solar, battery storage and electric vehicle charging business, the show provided a perfect forum for a conversation about the auto and solar industries and how they are converging to help people electrify their lives.

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar Solar, one of Southern California's most experienced solar and battery storage installers since 1998, and winner of the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company again in 2022, had a unique opportunity recently to present a list of electric vehicle focused questions for auto analyst Michelle Krebs that included styling, the dealership model, service issues, anticipated model releases and autonomous vehicles. Krebs was a guest on the wide ranging cultural talk show Lick the Plate with host David Boylan, also Vice President of Marketing for Stellar Solar.

Cox Automotive Executive Analyst Michelle Krebs Stellar Solar founding partner and solar industry expert Michael Powers.

This is a repeat visit on the show for Michelle Krebs whose first appearance included highlights from the North American International Auto Show and from her illustrious career covering the auto industry. Given the auto industry's move towards electrification and show host David Boylan's role in promoting the synergies with the solar industry, Krebs was the obvious choice to invite back. Click here to listen to the interview.

Stellar Solar Founding Partner and solar industry expert Michael Powers, who has personally driven and advocated electric vehicles since 2010, was excited to submit a series of questions to such an auto industry insider: "Even 10 years ago, the forward thinkers in the solar industry were predicting the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, so to have all of the major automakers offering currently offering several EV options with more on the way is very exciting for us. Stellar Solar was ahead of the curve in offering EV chargers and battery storage to power EV's for several years now. David's connection with Michelle allowed me to pose some EV related questions that have been top of mind for some time, to an auto industry expert."

Krebs added: "What the solar industry is doing by powering auto dealerships with solar is a natural fit for both parties and provides excellent marketing opportunities to help spread the widespread adoption of EV's and solar. It was my pleasure to provide some insight from the auto industry perspective. That and it's always fun to join David Boylan to talk business along with some fun conversations on food and music, two of my other passions."

Stellar Solar provides no-pressure, virtual quotes for home and business owners interested in solar, battery storage and EV charging. Commercial sectors include, but are not limited to businesses, nonprofits, schools, auto dealerships and faith-based organizations.

About Stellar Solar

Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 14,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2022 marking the sixth year in a row and tenth time in twelve years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar, battery storage, and EV connectivity provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith-based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

About Michelle Krebs

Michelle Krebs is executive analyst for Cox Automotive, based in in Detroit. An award-winning automotive writer, Krebs is a frequent guest on CNN, CNBC, FOX and other news programs. Before joining Cox Automotive, Krebs was a senior analyst and editor for Edmunds.com. She reviewed cars for The New York Times and participated in the selection of Motor Trend's Car/Truck of the Year. She was a reporter and editor for Automotive News. She served as president of the Society of Automotive Analysts and the Automotive Press Association. She is a graduate of Syracuse University.

