Veteran Benefits Guide expands management team with two new hires

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Benefits Guide is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Holmes as the new director of communications and Mike Brea as the new director of quality. Holmes will oversee employee communications, public and media relations and develop strategic communication initiatives to enhance VBG's reputation and brand. Brea will lead and enhance the quality of services provided to VBG's Veteran clients.

Patrick Holmes brings extensive experience in strategic communications and marketing leadership, having previously served as the executive director of communications and marketing at the University of California, Berkeley. At Berkeley, Holmes led the effort to evolve and protect the university's brand, managed comprehensive internal communications strategies, and oversaw digital and social media initiatives. Holmes will work closely with Lisa Kalkes, VBG's chief marketing officer, to develop, implement, and assess communication strategies that promote and protect the company's reputation. He will be a key liaison between the company and its stakeholders, ensuring consistent messaging and managing public relations to support VBG's business objectives.

"We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to the VBG team," said Kalkes. "His expertise in strategic communications and brand management will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our nation's Veterans."

Mike Brea joins VBG with extensive experience in project management, medical operations, health-care administration, and quality assurance, having previously served as director of medical disability examination services. During his 20-year career in health care, Brea has led teams focusing on quality assurance, training, patient safety, and process improvement. Brea holds advanced degrees in health-care innovation from the University of Pennsylvania, patient safety and health-care quality from Johns Hopkins University, and an MBA from the University of Maryland Global Campus.

"We are thrilled to have Mike join our team as the director of quality," said Donato Clay, chief operations officer of VBG. "His extensive experience and commitment to quality assurance will be instrumental in advancing our mission to provide exceptional services to our Veterans. Mike's leadership and expertise will undoubtedly strengthen our organization and enhance the support we offer to those who have served our country."

About Veteran Benefits Guide

Veteran Benefits Guide enables Veterans to receive the full disability benefits they have earned from their service in a timely manner. Since its founding in 2015, VBG has helped more than 35,000 Veterans to receive a combined increase of $5.5billion in lifetime benefits. VBG's trusted, national network of independent and credentialed medical service providers ensures that Veterans submit fully developed, accurate claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, which avoids the need for appeals, speeds up the final benefits decision, and reduces the VA case backlog. VBG is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also has offices in San Diego, California. Learn more at vbg.com.

SOURCE Veterans Benefits Guide