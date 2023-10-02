Veteran Benefits Guide Introduces New Logo and Brand Identity

New logo design, color palette and typography reinforce the company's unique position as a national leader in Veterans disability benefits industry

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG), which helps Veterans across the U.S. navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) disability compensation benefits process, today announced a new logo and brand identity that demonstrate the company's commitment to representing Veterans of all ranks, and from all branches of the U.S. military.

The new logo prominently features a cyan-colored star, a reference to the symbol of American freedom dating back to World War II that has been prominently displayed on military tanks, trucks and jeeps. It is also a reference to the blue star that represents a military family member. The brighter hue of the star compared with the traditional cobalt blue used by the military aims to create a distinction between those who are Veterans and those individuals still on active duty.

In addition to the new logo, VBG has adopted a palette for its brand identity comprised of shades of blue and gray with orange accents. The color combination aims to convey characteristics such as freedom, trust, loyalty and intelligence, as well as optimism and warmth – a reflection of the company's commitment to Veterans and military families and a corporate culture that is dedicated to its service mission. In the layout of image treatments, VBG incorporates the use of dividing stripes, which are meant to reference the military world, as well as the dividing line between active duty and the post-military service life of Veterans.

"This new logo and brand identity offer a strong visual representation of our unique corporate culture and commitment to the Veteran community," said Josh Smith, CEO of Veteran Benefits Guide. "We are excited to enter our next phase of growth as we serve Veterans across the country."

Headquartered in Las Vegas, with an additional office in San Diego, VBG's workforce has grown to about 200 employees since the company was founded in 2015. VBG's expertise has enabled the company to help 35,000 Veterans nationally receive an average increase in annual disability benefits of $13,000 -- benefits they likely would not have received without VBG's support.

About Veteran Benefits Guide

Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG) enables Veterans to receive the full disability benefits they have earned from their service in a timely manner. Since its founding in 2015, VBG has helped 35,000 Veterans to receive a combined increase of $5.5 billion in lifetime benefits. VBG's trusted, national network of independent and credentialled medical service providers ensures that Veterans submit fully developed, accurate claims to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which avoids the need for appeals, speeds up the final benefits decision and reduces the VA case backlog. VBG is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and also has offices in San Diego, California. Learn more at vbg.com.

