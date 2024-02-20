Veteran Benefits Guide Names Lisa Girard as New Chief Financial Officer

A seasoned financial executive with a proven track record of creating value for mid-sized, privately held companies, Girard also brings an understanding of the defense industry and a personal interest in fulfilling VBG's mission of serving America's Veterans.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG), which helps guide Veterans across the U.S. to navigate the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' (VA) disability compensation benefits process, today announced the appointment of Lisa Girard as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Girard brings decades of experience in corporate finance, providing strategic direction to optimize and manage companies' investments, budgets, financial reporting, compliance and risk management, as well as profitability. A strong believer in mentorship and leadership development, Girard will lead the accounting and finance operations at VBG as the company expands services across the U.S. to support more Veterans with their efforts to obtain the benefits that they earned in service.

"Lisa Girard's expertise in the field of corporate finance makes her the perfect fit to help carry out VBG's mission: Serving America's Veterans," said Josh Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Veteran Benefits Guide. "We are lucky to have Lisa on VBG's executive leadership team, and we are looking forward to working with her to strategically manage the company's growth in support of the Veteran community."

Girard joins VBG from Bluberi Gaming, a casino gaming developer based in Las Vegas. There, she oversaw the company's accounting and finance teams and skillfully managed its rapid turnaround. Prior to Bluberi, she was the CFO of EIS Wire and Cable, a manufacturer and supplier of custom wires and cables to the U.S. military. In her prior roles, she skillfully navigated her employers through various merger and acquisition transactions.

"It is an honor to be part of a company focused on helping America's Veterans improve their quality of life by receiving the benefits they have earned," said Girard. "I am excited to support VBG's mission by working to ensure the company is prepared to meet the needs of the Veteran community."

Girard earned her master's degree in accounting from Western New England University and her bachelor's in psychology from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. She will work from VBG's Las Vegas headquarters.

About Veteran Benefits Guide

Veteran Benefits Guide (VBG) enables Veterans to receive the full disability benefits they have earned from their service in a timely manner. Since its founding in 2015, VBG has helped more than 35,000 Veterans to receive a combined increase of $5.5 billion in lifetime benefits. VBG's trusted, national network of independent and credentialled medical service providers ensures that Veterans submit fully developed, accurate claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), which avoids the need for appeals, speeds up the final benefits decision and reduces the VA case backlog. VBG is based in Las Vegas, Nevada and also has offices in San Diego, California. Learn more at vbg.com.

