Veteran Biopharma Executive Dane D. Hallberg Launches MASORI Therapeutics

With a passion for building biopharma commercial infrastructures, high performance teams, and delivering on the value of innovative therapies, Hallberg has expertise in all areas of business operations. His efforts have already resulted directly in millions in private equity and public funding while launching new corporations from concept to acquisition by multinational companies.

As Founder, Executive Chairman and CEO of MASORI, Hallberg brings 24+ years of global pharmaceutical and healthcare experience with multicultural teams across many therapeutic categories. He has held commercial leadership roles with Able Star, LLC, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Organon/Merck & Co, Global Healthcare Japan (acquired by Aetna/CVS), Dendrite Japan K.K. (IQVIA), and Tierra, Inc. He consulted for Bristol-Myers Squibb and was most recently Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

MASORI's corporate headquarters are in Bethesda, MD, with new offices slated to open in Japan later in the first quarter of 2021.

"Turning data into insights is the foundation for solutions to many lingering human problems, and AI can transform businesses and, ultimately, people's lives," said Hallberg. "Our name reflects our goal to uncover new 'truths' which form the foundation of a better future through enhanced intelligence: in Japanese, 真礎理: MA (pure, genuine, true), SO (foundation), and RI (intelligence)."

About MASORI

MASORI helps forward-thinking companies apply tomorrow's tools (artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced analytics) to today's challenges. Our goal is to forge new links and make unseen connections both visible and actionable – delivering insights to generate innovative solutions for people and society. For more information please go to https://MASORItherapeutics.com

