Veteran Business Accelerator and Innovator Omar Hussain Joins Demand Science Board of Directors

DANVERS, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Science, a global buyer intelligence platform and integrated B2B solution suite that drives sales and marketing growth for hundreds of the world's largest technology and B2B companies, today announced that Omar Hussain has joined its Board of Directors. Mr. Hussain will be working alongside industry veterans Melissa Chang, Chair of the Board, and Barry Harrigan, Vice Chair of the Board who founded Demand Science in 2007. Mr. Hussain is widely known for his 14-year leadership of software company Imprivata, including taking the company public in 2014, raising over $86 million in the IPO, and two years later selling it to equity firm Thoma Bravo for $544 million.

The addition of Mr. Hussain to the Board is part of Demand Science's leadership team expansion - a component of the company's next-level growth strategy and its ongoing mission to help B2B technology organizations thrive in the age of big data and grow their revenue with actionable business buyer intelligence at scale. Today's announcement follows the appointments of Peter Cannone as CEO, Bill Harrigan as SVP of M&A and Corporate Development, Susan Fazelpoor as COO, and Monica Sullivan as SVP of Marketing.

"As Demand Science continues to expand our predictive offerings, it makes perfect sense to add a leader with a proven track record of growing and guiding top tier technology software companies to our Board of Directors," explained Peter Cannone, CEO of Demand Science. "Omar Hussain has an unmatched history leading and scaling public and private companies and brings with him the expertise Demand Science needs as we enter the next phases of our growth."

"Demand Science's focus on AI-driven marketing intelligence and predictive analytics is not just our sweet spot - it is targeted to meet an urgent need that B2B sellers now need to evolve for future success," continued Cannone. "In fact, Gartner's Marketing Data and Analytics Survey 2020 released in October revealed what we've known for quite some time -- that a large proportion of CMOs and VPs of marketing are unimpressed by the results they receive from their marketing data and analytics investments, and cite poor data quality, lack of actionable results, and a void in clear recommendations as top reasons for not being able to rely on marketing analytics to make decisions."

Highlights of Demand Science's recent market success include record revenue growth of 840 percent between 2014 and 2019, year-over-year revenue growth of 20.5 percent in 2020, and being named to the Boston Business Journal's Fast 50 list for five consecutive years. In September 2020, the company also announced that it had acquired business analytics and data sciences firm Cobena.

"I am both proud and excited to join the Demand Science Board of Directors at this pivotal time in the company's evolution. Demand Science and its portfolio of companies represent a unique opportunity to disrupt the B2B marketing and sales landscape with innovative approaches to making buyer data more actionable," said Omar Hussain. "Demand Science's cutting-edge solutions, designed to help organizations thrive in a consistently shifting technological and business environment, uniquely position it to flourish in the B2B sales and marketing intelligence category."

Mr. Hussain currently serves on the Board of Directors at Placester and Datica, where he is also Executive Chairman and advises the company on product strategy, messaging, and positioning. Prior to his tenure as president and CEO of Imprivata, which began in 2002, Mr. Hussain's executive career with software technology companies includes being Founder and CEO of AnchorSilk, GM of Numega Labs for Compuware, and VP of Marketing and Business Development for Open Environment Corporation.

Demand Science is a global buyer intelligence platform and integrated B2B solution suite that drives sales and marketing growth for the world's largest technology and B2B companies. Leveraging decades of experience in B2B demand generation, AI analytics and market intelligence, Demand Science's innovative products and services, including PureB2B, Klarity, and Cobena, provide strategic technologies to amplify the sales and marketing capabilities of leading global businesses.

