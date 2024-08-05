Veteran Business Project and Canary Speech Unite to Transform Veteran Entrepreneurship with Groundbreaking Mental Health AI Technology

Innovative partnership delivers cutting-edge vocal biomarker technology to veteran entrepreneurs, empowering them to enhance mental health and business success

CHICAGO, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking collaboration, Veteran Business Project (VBP), a nonprofit champion of veteran entrepreneurship, and Canary Speech, the leading AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company that uses real-time vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders, have partnered to equip veteran entrepreneurs with revolutionary tools to manage their mental health, enhancing their business success and overall well-being.

Utilizing Canary Speech's proprietary AI technology through an app, a 40 second voice recording processes millions of data points in a person's speech and reports back results of their stress, mood, and energy levels immediately. This real-time assessment allows veterans to monitor their mental health effectively, understand potential mental health triggers, and receive personalized wellness recommendations. This initiative gives veterans the tools to actively manage their mental health and focus more effectively on achieving their business objectives.

"This partnership with Canary Speech aligns seamlessly with our mission of 'Offering Hope, Saving Lives.'" Post this

"This partnership with Canary Speech aligns seamlessly with our mission of 'Offering Hope, Saving Lives,'" said Lynn Lowder, CEO and Founder of Veteran Business Project. "By equipping our veterans with cutting-edge technology, we're not just enhancing their ability to succeed in business—we're ensuring they receive the support they need and deserve, fundamentally enriching their lives."

"We are immensely proud to support our veterans through this forward-thinking approach that integrates mental health best practices and AI," said Henry O'Connell, CEO and Co-Founder of Canary Speech. "Our technology offers a unique way to monitor and manage health challenges that many entrepreneurs face. Working with VBP allows us to reach veterans who can truly benefit from our innovations in healthcare technology."

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Early Detection and Intervention: Identifies signs of stress and anxiety early, ensuring timely mental health interventions.

Identifies signs of stress and anxiety early, ensuring timely mental health interventions. Real-Time, Tailored Support: Combines immediate feedback with personalized support such as counseling and business coaching.

Combines immediate feedback with personalized support such as counseling and business coaching. Enhanced Business Acumen and Decision-Making: Improves mental health, leading to better focus and decision-making, which boosts business performance.

Veteran entrepreneurs are invited to explore these opportunities with the Veteran Business Project. For more details or to get involved, please visit veteranbusinessproject.org.

About Veteran Business Project:

The Veteran Business Project (VBP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to guiding veterans and military spouses through entrepreneurship by providing them with the tools, resources, and mentorship needed to succeed. Our core mission is "Offering Hope and Saving Lives" by recognizing that entrepreneurship can serve as a lifeline, offering hope and purpose to veterans transitioning to civilian life. In addition to the VBE certification process, our innovative "vharmony™" model connects veterans looking to purchase a business with existing owners wanting to sell – all at zero cost to veterans.

About Canary Speech:

Canary Speech is the leading AI-powered voice biomarker health tech company that uses real-time patented vocal analysis to screen for mental health and neurological disorders. Canary's vocal biomarker technology captures and analyzes speech data within seconds to identify irregularities in behavioral and cognitive changes before current clinical screening standards or noticeable symptoms for invisible illnesses like anxiety, depression and dementia. Canary Speech is a Utah-based company that advances speech and language applications for health systems, payers and pharmaceutical markets.

Contacts:

Meredith Krantz

Media Relations

(630) 947-2385

[email protected]

Caitlyn Brooksby

VP Marketing & Strategic Partnerships

[email protected]

SOURCE Canary Speech