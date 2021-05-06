Veteran Cast Wraps On Walker-Pearlman's "Requiem"

Described as a spiritual and eccentric comedy about longing, the director-writer-producer drew mostly on his own experiences revolving around the time with his Uncle Gene Wilder who co-parented him in Los Angeles starting in the 1970's, as well as Gilda Radner and others and the deep mourning process he experienced upon the icon's death in 2016.

The film was shot entirely at the former Wilder estate where the film maker lived with him when in Los Angeles. The house re-acquired by Walker-Pearlman from Elon Musk in 2020. Principal photography wrapped on April 24th after four weeks.

Surprisingly Walker-Pearlman makes a return to acting after 30 years playing the role of Ranny himself alongside British actress Rosie Fellner (The Trip To Italy) in the romantic lead and the Director's frequent collaborators Hill Harper, David Clennon, Ever Carradine as well as thesps Tracie Thoms (Rent), Gregory Itzen (24), Donis Leonard, Jr (House of Lies), Paul Schulze (Nurse Jackie) Daniel Bess, Valerie Laury and sitcom stalwart Annie Korzen (Seinfeld). After an extensive search the film maker tapped Teenage Poet Laureate of the Southern United States, Alora Young, for her screen debut as the daughter of Harper's character.

Walker-Pearlman co-founded with Morris Ruskin the Production and Branding Company MoJo Global Arts. Additional producers include Joanna Colbert (Beatriz At Dinner) producer-scribe Elizabeth Hunter (Green Lantern, Jumping The Broom, She's Gotta Have It) who is married to Walker-Pearlman, as well as MoJo's Thiago Oliveira, Ruskin, and Jo Mellicker and Alex Flores Martinez.

Celebrated music producer David Kahne is in collaboration on the score.

Walker-Pearlman is repped by Lorrie Bartlett (ICM), Jaimie King (MoJo) and Attorney Raymond Tambe (Ziffren, Brittenham).

