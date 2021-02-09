Veteran CEO Offers His Vision Of Servant Leadership

The Recipe for Empowered Leadership: 25 Ingredients for Creating Value and Empowering Others was inspired by Meyer-Cuno's realization that his own micromanagement tendencies often stood in the way of company success. In this book, Meyer-Cuno shares his growth path – how he went from a micromanager whose need for control stymied innovation and progress to a servant leader. Sourcing wisdom from his experience growing Carolina Ingredients from a one-person operation into a multimillion-dollar manufacturing company, Meyer-Cuno's book is a step-by-step guide for others who seek to uplift their organizations.

"I had become so entrenched in the day-to-day tasks of each role in the company," recalls Meyer-Cuno. "I lost sight of what my role required most: leadership."

Segmented into five critical pillars, Meyer-Cuno believes in the power of Vision, Core Culture Values, Authenticity, Transparency, and Gratitude in determining what it means to be a leader. Upon this foundation, Meyer-Cuno expands into the finer points of how stagnant leaders can go from working in their company to working on it.

The Recipe for Empowered Leadership: 25 Ingredients for Creating Value and Empowering Others is available on Amazon today.

About Doug Meyer-Cuno

Doug Meyer-Cuno founded Carolina Ingredients in 1990 and served as its CEO until 2019 when it became the first privately-owned company that Mitsubishi acquired. Additionally, he founded Compaction International, DMC Enterprises LLC, Merisal LLC, and Empowered Leadership—an organization helping entrepreneurs, business owners, and CEOs scale their companies.

Meyer-Cuno earned his BA in International Commerce from Furman University in Greenville, SC. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School's OPM Program. Doug and his wife, Dr. Margaret Edwards Meyer-Cuno, live in Lake Wylie. The couple has four grown children.

About ForbesBooks

Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, ForbesBooks is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. ForbesBooks offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit forbesbooks.com.

