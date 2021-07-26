Veteran CMO Brad Rinklin Joins SaaS Unicorn Infoblox

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infoblox Inc. , the leader in cloud-first DDI and DNS security services, today announced the appointment of cloud and cybersecurity veteran Brad Rinklin as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President. Reporting to CEO Jesper Andersen, Rinklin will lead the global marketing team to grow demand for the company's products, which enable customers to simplify, scale and secure network connectivity across their hybrid work environments.

"As organizations reopen campuses after a year's worth of COVID-19 shutdowns, we see that some semblance of remote work is here to stay," said Jesper Andersen, CEO of Infoblox. "Our cloud-first DDI and DNS security technologies are building blocks that enable this workplace transformation. It is my pleasure to welcome Brad ‒ with his wealth of marketing experience and creativity ‒ to the role of accelerating demand for our solutions."

"I am excited to join Infoblox at such a pivotal moment," said Rinklin. "We offer an elegant approach to simplifying the complexities of managing and securing core networking and security services as they extend into multiple clouds. I look forward to working with the talented team here to trailblaze initiatives that enable customers and partners to transform their businesses for an increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud world."

Rinklin brings nearly 30 years' experience in building and scaling world-class teams for fast-growing organizations. He joins from VMware's security division, Carbon Black, where he served as the global marketing leader. His previous positions include CMO at Eze Software (SS&C), where he reinvented the fintech market leader's marketing efforts, and CMO as well as SVP of Global Partner Sales at Akamai.

