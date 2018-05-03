Veteran compliance eLearning executive Karen Kiesel appointed to The Red Flag Group Leadership Team as part of the firm's heavy investment in its compliance learning solutions

Karen has more than 12 years' experience in the global compliance training space, with an extensive track record in the development of highly-successful training programmes for multinational corporations.

At The Red Flag Group, Karen will utilise her strong leadership skills to manage the firm's suite of popular compliance training solutions, including Compliance Interactive® | Adaptive Compliance Learning and IntegraTeach®| Essential Compliance eLearning.

"To give learners the best chance to learn and retain knowledge and make it more useful to their daily lives, we are currently expanding our content significantly to cover 30 different languages and over 800 different issues faced in modern business. This development of our adaptive learning management technology is essential to provide a comprehensive solution for our clients," says The Red Flag Group CEO and Founder Scott Lane. "With this level of investment requires a leader that has the technical, operational and content knowledge, and we have found that in Karen Kiesel. We are very pleased to have Karen on our team to drive our innovative thinking further to companies around the globe to streamline their compliance training and provide a platform to launch adaptive and micro learning."

Karen says, "Having been in the compliance industry for over a decade, The Red Flag Group has always been on my radar. I've always been impressed with their vision and how they incorporate that vision into their products. Having the opportunity to be part of this company and be able to make an impact and add to their successes is both daunting and exciting!"

A list of The Red Flag Group's senior leadership members can be found at http://www.redflaggroup.com/leadership-team/.

Notes to editors:

The Red Flag Group® is a tech-driven professional services firm that applies a unique set of business solutions to help its clients accelerate their performance by managing risk effectively.

Compliance Interactive® is a state-of-the-art adaptive learning platform that reduces the complexity of global compliance training programmes by delivering specific content to each employee based on their role, responsibilities, location and language preferences. It gives users what they need to know to do their jobs in a compliant fashion without wasting their time on useless courses that don't apply to them.

Contact:

Maria Girald

maria.girad@redlfaggroup.com

+852-5668-2977

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/veteran-compliance-elearning-executive-karen-kiesel-appointed-to-the-red-flag-group-leadership-team-as-part-of-the-firms-heavy-investment-in-its-compliance-learning-solutions-300641679.html

SOURCE The Red Flag Group

Related Links

http://www.redflaggroup.com

