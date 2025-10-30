Veteran Corporate Communications, Government Relations and Marketing Executives Form CorpBridge Advisors

New Firm to Focus on Corporate Reputation, M&A, IPOs, Geopolitical Issues and U.S. Market Entry

Executes IPOs from Exchange Selection through First Earnings

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawing on decades of leadership at some of the world's most prominent companies in finance, technology, and media, senior executives have launched CorpBridge Advisors ( www.corpbridgeadvisors.com ), a firm specializing in corporate reputation, financial transactions, geopolitical issues and cross-border market entry into the U.S.

At the helm are co-founders Bob Christie, whose leadership roles have spanned The New York Times Company, Dow Jones & Company, Alibaba Group, and Brunswick Group, and Russ Rubino, a financial services marketing veteran who has held senior positions at Nasdaq and the Intercontinental Exchange/NYSE. They are joined by a team of advisors who have shaped strategies for some of the world's most recognized brands and organizations. Their collective experience includes PepsiCo, Web3 Foundation, 3M, Mars Incorporated, Reuters, Fortune, Dow Jones and major government agencies in the U.S., Asia and Europe.

CorpBridge specializes in 3 practice areas: corporate reputation, financial transactions and geopolitical risk advisory Post this

CorpBridge Advisors specializes in three practice areas: corporate reputation, financial transactions and geopolitical risk advisory and provides counsel to clients from the financial services, fintech, consumer goods, media and technology sectors. Rare in the industry, CorpBridge Advisors possesses both in-house and firm experience at the most senior levels. The result is deeply knowledgeable and practical counsel that supports all aspects of a client's business at modest fee levels.

"Our advisors understand the internal dynamics and needs of corporations as we've all navigated high-stakes situations in our former in-house positions and have worked in large consulting firms," said Bob Christie, principal and co-founder of CorpBridge Advisors. "We were always frustrated with most external advisors because they had never worked inside of a public company, didn't understand business models or industry sectors and didn't deliver on their promised networks. So we understand why clients are frustrated by high fees, especially when work is delegated to less-experienced junior staffers who have little to no understanding of a client's business. Essentially, our firm is solving the problem we always wanted to solve and that's offering quality, senior-level counsel informed by significant sector experience at a fair, reasonable fee."

Additionally, the firm specializes in guiding companies through financial transactions, including initial public offerings, a particularly unique characteristic of the firm's business.

"CorpBridge is the only firm that can advise on every aspect of an IPO—from exchange negotiations, to narrative and messaging development, risk assessment, media planning, regulatory filings, listing day execution and the first earnings call," said Russ Rubino, principal and co-founder of CorpBridge Advisors. "Our team has handled 100s of IPOs, so we know the client's needs at every step of the process. Our objective is to unlock every opportunity to optimize the full value of their listing."

CorpBridge's mission is simple yet impactful: Deliver actionable strategic communications advice designed to drive global revenue, build brand reputation and generate new business for clients.

For the full press release: https://www.corpbridgeadvisors.com/post/veteran-corporate-communications-government-relations-and-marketing-executives-form-corpbridge-advi

For more information about CorpBridge Advisors: www.corpbridgeadvisors.com .

CorpBridge Contacts:

Bob Christie 917.860.9410 [email protected]

Russ Rubino 917.331.2931 [email protected]

SOURCE CorpBridge Advisors