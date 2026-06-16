Veteran Counter Drone Leader John Knag Joins MatrixSpace

Strengthens senior leadership team, accelerates product roadmap and industry integrations

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rapid growth of the MatrixSpace business, John Knag joins as Vice President of Product.

An industry pioneer in C-UAS (counter drone) technology, John will accelerate MatrixSpace's product roadmap and system integration with key industry players.

Quote from Greg Waters, CEO, MatrixSpace

"John brings a fantastic background as both an innovator and user of drone detection, public safety first-response (DFR), and C-UAS systems. As major governments and multinational corporations rapidly adopt counter drone capabilities as part of their business models, John's talents will significantly accelerate the adoption of our platforms."

Quote from John Knag, VP of Product, MatrixSpace

"The opportunity to innovate and meet a wide range of emerging customer requirements has never been greater, and MatrixSpace sits squarely at the front of this growth. The milestones already met by this team are impressive, and I look forward to continuing to advance capabilities and adoption for the evolving world of drone detection."

John brings extensive counter drone experience, most recently building and leading the product and engineering team at Dedrone/Axon. Before that he led BAE Systems Electronic Warfare development group engaged in activities from mixed-signal IC design to all digital phased array systems and small form factor EW systems. He also founded a number of start-ups in these areas.

He began his career as an aerospace engineer, moving into the emerging drone space, with ground-breaking work at the Department of Energy and US Air Force on C-UAS applications.

He holds multiple patents in aircraft design, sensors, weather systems, electronic warfare, and C-UAS and holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from Stanford University.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is transforming low airspace awareness with AI-powered sensing and edge-to-cloud intelligence that enables organizations to detect, track, and identify airborne objects in real time. Its portable radar systems and AI Software platform provide scalable counter drone protection for public safety, defense, and infrastructure security teams in complex environments. www.matrixspace.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

LinkedIn @MatrixSpaceAI

X @MatrixSpaceAI

YouTube @matrixspaceAI

SOURCE MatrixSpace