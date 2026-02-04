Announcing the Multi-Sensor Edge-to-Cloud MatrixSpace AI Software Platform

Unlocks Decisive Drone Detection for Evolving Airspace

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its award-winning portable AI-sensing radar for counter UAS, MatrixSpace announces a major update to its edge-to-cloud MatrixSpace AI Software Platform.

The platform now supports multi-sensor, multi-drone detection in real time for counter UAS applications. It delivers true threat assessment and early warning – detecting, tracking and identifying – to empower on-site and remote operators to make split-second decisions regarding airspace activity. The platform is sensor agnostic and easily integrated into existing systems through open APIs.

This dramatically improves assessing risk from small, low-flying drones in complex airspace, such as public events, critical infrastructure, and battlespaces.

The MatrixSpace AI Platform consists of MatrixSpace AiEdge, the company's intelligent sensor operating system, and MatrixSpace AiCloud, a software-as-a-service that collects data from AiEdge-enabled sensors for a unified view of airspace activity. Unlike other offerings retrofitted for AI, MatrixSpace AiEdge and AiCloud are AI-native, making information rapidly actionable and easier to comprehend.

Quote from Matt Kling, VP and General Manager, AI Systems, MatrixSpace

"Most traditional systems rely on noisy, exotic sensors with siloed, cumbersome command and control (C2) structures that hinder decisive action. But as threats of drone detection get only more complex, they require instant "threat truth". Using AI to corroborate multiple inputs into one clear signal is the beauty of the MatrixSpace AI Software Platform, empowering customers to fully meet the threats we're seeing today and in the future."

MatrixSpace AiEdge, embedded in every MatrixSpace system, provides actionable intelligence at the point of sensor data collection. It detects, classifies and tracks multiple object types, removing "clutter" to present a relevant picture of aerial activities, while fusing feeds from different sensors.

AiEdge fuses detections from MatrixSpace radars with complementary sensors such as Remote ID and ADS-B into a single, real-time track. By correlating multi-sensor data at the edge, AiEdge creates a common data representation and cues PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras for rapid visual confirmation, passing high-confidence tracks to the cloud for enterprise-level analysis.

Sitting above distributed AiEdge deployments, MatrixSpace AiCloud simplifies the management of geographically diverse sensor networks into a single, unified view. Instead of a bank of monitors displaying individual sensor feeds, AiCloud provides operators with clear visibility into low-airspace activity, alerts, and warnings across all protected sites—accessible on any device.

MatrixSpace AiCloud combines fused, real-time data from radar, optical, ADS-B, and Remote ID sensors to deliver consistent object tracking and actionable threat intelligence at scale. Within AiCloud, whitelisting and threat classification determine whether objects are friendly, unknown, or hostile, enabling fast, coordinated operator response. Local sensors continue operating autonomously when cloud connectivity is disrupted, with all activity synchronized for review once connectivity is restored.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace delivers an advanced AI-enabled, portable C-UAS detection platform, addressing the urgent need for highly accurate counter drone capabilities. The MatrixSpace AI Platform provides persistent detection and classification for airspace, perimeter, and object monitoring in dynamic outdoor environments www.matrixspace.com.

Contact:

[email protected]

LinkedIn @MatrixSpaceAI

Twitter @MatrixSpaceAI

BlueSky @matrixspace.bsky.social

SOURCE MatrixSpace