MatrixSpace Expands Portable Airspace Awareness Offerings with Fusion 360

Portable, Multi-Sensor Detection for Real Drone Threats

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MatrixSpace extends its advanced, portable drone detection portfolio with the launch of the multi-sensor MatrixSpace Fusion 360, verifying threats by fusing radar, optical, and RF/Remote ID sensor data into a unified view.

Fusion 360 delivers trusted counter-drone awareness by fusing radar, optical, and RF/Remote ID sensors into a single, authoritative airspace picture—so operators can confirm threats quickly and act with confidence.

Built as a fusion-native system, Fusion 360 correlates sensor data at the point of detection and tracking, reducing false alarms while improving identification of small, low-flying, and evasive drones in complex environments such as public events, critical infrastructure, and operational theaters.

It also distinguishes hostile "dark drones" from compliant or friendly aircraft, providing clear threat relevance instead of noise. The result: faster decisions, fewer distractions, and better protection.

Fusion 360 is the most affordable layered counter drone detection, tracking, and identification solution available today.

Quote from Matt Kling, VP and General Manager, AI Systems, MatrixSpace

"We take a radar and AI-first approach to low airspace awareness, resulting in a much higher quality output for users. Fusion 360 replaces a typically siloed approach, which is costly and misses critical drone activities. Our customers require a fail-safe, flexible, affordable solution, without wasting time on false threats."

Why Fusion 360

Verified threats, not guesses – Confirms whether a target is a drone and whether it is compliant, cooperative, or hostile.

– Confirms whether a target is a drone and whether it is compliant, cooperative, or hostile. Detects dark drones – Identifies drones with no Remote ID or RF signature.

– Identifies drones with no Remote ID or RF signature. Radar-first reliability – Maintains tracks in cluttered, GPS-denied, or RF-contested environments.

– Maintains tracks in cluttered, GPS-denied, or RF-contested environments. Portable and scalable – Rapidly deploy, relocate, or network systems as coverage needs change.

– Rapidly deploy, relocate, or network systems as coverage needs change. Shared situational awareness – Field operators and command centers see the same threats in real time.

– Field operators and command centers see the same threats in real time. Open and interoperable – Integrates easily into existing C-UAS and security systems.

Powered by the MatrixSpace AI Platform, Fusion 360 synthesizes sensor data at the edge and applies context—behavior, compliance, and airspace rules—to determine what actually matters. The system is AI-native, making threat information immediately actionable.

Product options:

MatrixSpace Fusion 360 – Multi-sensor, layered detection and identification for high-risk environments. Built for those who need reliable, affordable, and deployable counter-drone detection—without false alarms or blind spots.

MatrixSpace Portable 360 – For those who require radar-only low airspace awareness across a range of aircraft and applications.

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace delivers an advanced AI-enabled, portable C-UAS detection platform, addressing the urgent need for highly accurate counter drone capabilities. The MatrixSpace AI Platform provides persistent detection and classification for airspace, perimeter, and object monitoring in dynamic outdoor environments. www.matrixspace.com.

