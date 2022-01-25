Veteran Dallas Trial Lawyers Form Sorrels Ola Law Firm

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent defense attorney Barry Sorrels and long-time law firm partner Stephanie Luce Ola have launched Sorrels Ola, a new criminal defense firm in Dallas with a team-oriented approach to defending individuals facing federal white-collar charges, including health care and corporate fraud, and state and federal felony and misdemeanor criminal charges.

"Stephanie and I understand that every case is important," said Mr. Sorrels. "Our clients are dealing with some incredibly difficult challenges in their lives. Not only do we see them through, but we also know that the result is always going to be meaningful and we fight for the most successful possible outcome."

The two co-founders have been practicing together for more than 10 years. A former prosecutor with extensive courtroom and crisis management experience, Mr. Sorrels has represented individuals, corporate leaders, politicians and celebrities facing high-profile investigations and criminal charges. He is a frequent media commentator and legal analyst and has been featured by national media outlets including CNN, FoxNews, MSNBC, CourtTV and most local DFW media outlets.

A past president of the Dallas Bar Association, Mr. Sorrels has won acquittals for clients facing charges as serious as complex federal fraud and first-degree murder. He is one of a handful of criminal defense attorneys who has obtained a jury verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ms. Ola's expertise includes felonies and misdemeanors in state and federal court, including driving while intoxicated, drug offenses, theft, assault, sexual assault, criminal mischief, health care fraud, mail and wire fraud, conspiracy, securities fraud, and many other state and federal crimes. She has obtained favorable outcomes for clients from judges and juries, as well as pre-indictment jury presentations. She has worked with the Innocence Project of Texas and has proven herself to be a skilled advocate for her clients.

"I am honored to continue practicing criminal defense alongside Barry," said Ms. Ola. "Over the last several years working together, we have actively pursued and analyzed every single preparation strategy for our clients, and I am excited to continue that path. Our approach goes beyond the courtroom and we make a dynamic team."

Dallas-based Sorrels Ola is a criminal defense firm committed to the zealous representation of individuals facing federal white-collar charges and state and federal felony and misdemeanor charges. From pre-indictment investigation through jury trial, the firm's lawyers are guided by the principal that "victory loves preparation."

