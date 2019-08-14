Veteran Digital Marketing Leader Monica Giffhorn Joins Protenus as VP of Marketing

BALTIMORE, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Protenus, the healthcare compliance analytics platform that protects patient data for the nation's leading health systems, announced today the addition of Monica Giffhorn as Vice President of Marketing. Prior to joining Protenus, Monica spent 20+ years in strategy and digital marketing leadership roles for companies including Accenture, and Advertising.com. Most recently, as the Senior Director of Marketing for her previous employer, she oversaw holistic marketing efforts for the company's global transportation and government healthcare.

Protenus was named the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring and a "Cool Vendor" in Healthcare Artificial Intelligence by Gartner, Inc. Protenus received the Healthcare Innovation Vendor Award in Data Security from Healthcare Innovation and was named one of the 2019 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare and one of the 2019 Best Places to Work by Baltimore Business Journal.

"The entire Protenus team is excited to have Monica join our team and we're looking forward to the knowledge and expertise she can leverage as we continue to grow," said Don Kennedy, Protenus Chief Revenue Officer. "Monica's extensive background in both the enterprise tech and healthcare sectors will be critical as we continue to develop new markets and better understand how to meet the needs of our customers."

"Understanding the value that compliance analytics has in healthcare is undeniably foundational. The Protenus team is tackling a problem that costs organizations millions of dollars each year and they understand how to use advanced analytics to help reduce risk across the organization and ensure patient trust," Monica said. "I'm excited to join the Protenus team and start tackling the exciting challenges as we continue to grow and evolve with the industry."

While serving as the Senior Director of Marketing with her previous employer, Monica was responsible for two of the five sectors of a customer experience and digital interactions company. She has extensive experience with managing teams to grow pipeline through carefully executed marketing plans. During her time at Accenture as a Digital Marketing Lead, she successfully launched and ran several large-scale campaigns to help establish specific brand recognition and awareness.

Monica is a graduate of Villanova University and holds an M.B.A in Marketing from Johns Hopkins University. She also maintains affiliations with a number of national growth-oriented organizations including being a member of the Association of National Advertisers and Corporate Leadership Council to the National Association of State CIOs.

About Protenus

The Protenus healthcare compliance analytics platform uses artificial intelligence to audit every access to patient records for the nation's leading health systems. These analytics provide healthcare leaders full insight into how health data is being used and alerting privacy, security and compliance teams to inappropriate activity. Protenus helps our partner hospitals make decisions about how to better protect their data, their patients and their institutions. This year, Protenus was named the 2019 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Privacy Monitoring. Protenus was also named one of The 2019 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare and one of the Best Places to Work in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal. Learn more at Protenus.com and follow us on Twitter @Protenus.

Contact

Kira Caban

Director of Strategic Communications

kira@protenus.com

SOURCE Protenus

Related Links

https://www.protenus.com

