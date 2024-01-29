Veteran Digital Media Executive Greg Coleman Joins Cadent Board of Directors

Former Yahoo, BuzzFeed, and Criteo President, veteran media and technology entrepreneur, to advise on growth strategies for the largest independent platform for converged TV

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadent, the largest independent solutions provider for converged TV advertising, has named Greg Coleman to the company's Board of Directors. Coleman will work with senior leadership to advise on and help accelerate the company's expansion into digital video and programmatic advertising.

"Greg's experience operating companies at the intersection of technology, media, and advertising will prove invaluable as we expand our market presence into programmatic advertising," says Nick Troiano, CEO of Cadent. "His industry relationships and decades of experience leading digital-first organizations will be a great resource to the Cadent leadership team."

Mr. Coleman is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Lerer Hippeau Ventures and sits on several media and tech-centric boards including BuzzFeed and Botify. Greg has also been an adjunct professor at the NYU Stern School of Business for the last 12 years. Most recently, Greg was the President of BuzzFeed and advertising technology company Criteo. He previously held roles as President and Chief Revenue Officer at the Huffington Post and the Executive Vice President of Global Sales at Yahoo. Greg also served as President of Platform-A at AOL, Senior Vice President of Reader's Digest Association, and President of U.S. Magazine Publishing. At CBS, Inc., he spent over 10 years leading advertising efforts for Woman's Day as Vice President and National Sales Manager.

"Cadent has created an impressive solution simplifying the fragmented data and inventory ecosystem for all video advertising. With a robust technology stack and strong customer relationships, the business is well-positioned to solve various challenges in the advertising sector," said Coleman. "I'm honored to be part of the company's journey and progress, and I look forward to adding my insights and experiences into the business."

About Cadent

