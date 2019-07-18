Veteran Employee Benefits + Executive Compensation Attorney Shane Stroud Joins Pryor Cashman to Co-Lead Group

Specializing in all aspects of EBEC, Stroud represents both executives and employers – particularly in the media + entertainment, professional services and pharmaceutical industries – in negotiating and drafting executive employment and severance agreements, as well as advising on EBEC issues related to major mergers and acquisitions, spin-offs, IPOs, private equity and leveraged buyout transactions.

"With businesses merging and reorganizing at historic rates, our clients are looking to us for sophisticated guidance on complex executive employment, compensation and ERISA matters. As one of the foremost attorneys in this field, Shane will bolster our Group's already recognized capabilities while serving as a strategic adviser both to employers and high-level talent," said Ronald Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner.

Stroud also regularly advises clients on the design and drafting of equity-based and incentive compensation plans and the implementation and design of qualified and non-qualified employee benefit plans (including health and welfare plans, 401k plans, employee stock ownership plans and supplemental executive retirement plans).

Recently, he helped advise Condé Nast on the sale of several iconic publications, including women's fashion magazine W to Future Media Group; Golf Digest to Discovery Inc.; and Brides to digital media platform Dotdash, a subsidiary of IAC.

"I am excited to join Pryor Cashman and contribute to the firm's success," said Stroud. "I admire Pryor's entrepreneurial spirit and common-sense approach to client service, and I see great opportunities to grow the firm's Executive Compensation, ERISA + Employee Benefits Group."

Stroud received his J.D., magna cum laude, from Tulane Law School, where he was a member of the Order of the Coif, and his B.A. from the University of New Orleans.

About Pryor Cashman

Pryor Cashman is a premier, midsized law firm headquartered at 7 Times Square in New York with offices in Los Angeles and Miami. With broad and sophisticated transactional and litigation practices, Pryor Cashman provides a full range of services to meet the complex legal needs of institutions, mid-market businesses, bold emerging entities, entrepreneurs and individuals.

