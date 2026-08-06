Veteran Entrepreneur and TAPP Engine Founder Recognized for Leadership in Fintech and Capital Markets

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPP Engine founder Tosin Osunsanya, has been named one of Powered Magazine's 25 Outstanding Fintech Leaders of 2026.

The annual editorial recognition highlights founders, CEOs, innovators, and financial technology executives who are redefining the future of finance through innovation, technology, and customer-focused solutions. Powered Magazine selected 25 honorees from a cohort of approximately 2,700 profiles.

Tosin Osunsanya Named Among Powered Magazine's Top Fintech Leaders of 2026 Post this TOSIN OSUNSANYA, Founder & CEO, TAPP Engine

This year's leaders are advancing digital banking, payments, lending, wealth management, blockchain, embedded finance, financial infrastructure, and enterprise fintech. Their work is helping improve financial access, accelerate digital transformation, and shape the next generation of global financial services.

Osunsanya is a veteran entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience building companies and developing technology across financial services and capital markets. He was recognized for his leadership of TAPP Engine and his work advancing regulated, API-driven infrastructure for investing, payments, cash management, digital assets, and securitization.

"I am honored to receive this recognition," said Osunsanya. "It reflects the dedication of the entire TAPP Engine team and the continued support of our credit union, financial institution, technology, regulatory, and investment partners. We remain focused on building regulated infrastructure that helps organizations launch modern financial products and expand access to financial services."

Under Osunsanya's leadership, TAPP Engine has developed an integrated financial technology platform serving credit unions, banks, fintech companies, registered investment advisers, and enterprises. Its capabilities include embedded investing, self-directed and automated investing, fractional-share trading, cash management, modern payments, digital assets, and AI-powered securitization.

A central focus of Osunsanya's work has been expanding access to modern financial services by helping financial institutions launch innovative products through secure, regulated, and scalable technology.

The recognition comes as TAPP Engine continues to expand its product capabilities, partnerships, and institutional relationships across wealth technology, payments, cash management, and capital markets.

"We believe the future of financial services will be shaped by open infrastructure, intelligent automation, strong regulatory foundations, and strategic partnerships," Osunsanya added. "TAPP Engine is building that foundation for institutions seeking to compete, grow, and deliver better financial experiences."

We congratulate Osunsanya and each of the 2026 honorees on this recognition.

Read the original Powered Magazine article:

https://www.poweredmagazine.com/lists/25-outstanding-fintech-leaders-of-2026

About Tosin Osunsanya

Tosin Osunsanya is a veteran entrepreneur and financial technology executive with more than 25 years of experience across fintech, capital markets, brokerage, and financial infrastructure. As Founder and CEO of TAPP Engine, he leads the company's strategy, product vision, institutional partnerships, and expansion across wealth technology, payments, digital assets, cash management, and securitization.

About TAPP Engine

TAPP Engine provides regulated, API-first financial infrastructure that enables credit unions, banks, fintech companies, registered investment advisers, and enterprises to launch modern investing, payments, cash management, digital asset, and securitization solutions. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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