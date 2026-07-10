TAPP Engine to Enhance Digital Wealth Experiences for Credit Unions and Community Banks with Envestnet's ActivePassive ETF Model Portfolios

Expands TAPP Engine's Goals-Based Investing Platform with Advanced Personalization

QUINCY, Mass., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAPP Engine, a provider of embedded, white-label wealth technology solutions for credit unions and community banks, today announced it will offer Envestnet's ActivePassive ETF model portfolios into its digital investing platform, delivering an enhanced goals-based investing experience designed to help financial institutions better serve their members' evolving financial needs.

TAPP Engine and Envestnet enhance digital investing for US credit unions and community banks with ETF model portfolios. Post this TAPP Engine partners with Envestnet

This combines TAPP Engine's seamless, fully branded digital investing platform with Envestnet's trusted portfolio construction and asset allocation capabilities, enabling credit unions and community banks to provide more customized investing experiences while allowing members to remain within the secure digital banking environment they already know and trust.

"Our mission has always been to help financial institutions deliver modern digital wealth experiences that strengthen member relationships and support long-term financial wellness," said Mark Guglielmo, President of TAPP Engine Securities and TAPP Engine Advisors. "Working with Envestnet allows us to help credit unions and community banks deliver a more customized goals-based investing experience that keeps the member's financial journey connected to the institution they trust most."

Today's consumers increasingly expect digital investing capabilities to be as intuitive and accessible as online banking. By offering Envestnet's portfolios into its platform, TAPP Engine helps financial institutions meet those expectations through customized digital experiences that encourage long-term engagement, support financial wellness, and reinforce the institution's role as the member's primary financial relationship.

Benefits to clients are expected to include:

Enhanced Goals-Based Investing

Deliver a more Personalized Investing Experience that helps align their investments with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and long-term objectives

Greater Customization

TAPP Engine's embedded wealth platform enables financial institutions to deliver a fully branded investing experience directly within their digital banking ecosystem.

Current platform capabilities include:

Self-Directed Brokerage Accounts

Goals-Based Automated Investing

Fractional Share Investing

Commission-Free Equity Trading

Digital Account Opening and Onboarding

Single Sign-On (SSO) Integration with Digital Banking Platforms

Integrated Custody and Clearing Services

Investor Education and Financial Wellness Resources

The addition of Envestnet's portfolios further enhances personalization, the digital investing experience, and TAPP Engine's ability to help financial institutions deliver innovative wealth solutions that evolve alongside member expectations.

"This represents another important step in our commitment to helping financial institutions deliver exceptional digital wealth experiences," Guglielmo added. "By collaborating with industry leaders like Envestnet, we're continuing to invest in investment capabilities that help our clients deepen investor relationships, strengthen engagement, and create long-term value for the institutions and communities they serve."

"For decades, Envestnet has helped shape how advisors think about combining active and passive investing to build better portfolios," said Erik Preus, CFA, Group Head of Investment Management at Envestnet. "This collaboration brings that investment discipline to TAPP Engine, giving credit unions and community banks access to institutional-quality ETF portfolios grounded in rigorous research and disciplined portfolio construction. It reflects our belief that sophisticated investment capabilities should be accessible to more institutions and, ultimately, to more investors."

The company expects to continue evolving with additional innovations that enhance personalization, improve digital engagement, and expand wealth management capabilities for community financial institutions.

Should you desire to gain further insights into TAPP Engine's full suite of products or explore the opportunities for your financial institution to collaborate with TAPP Engine, contact Mark Guglielmo at [email protected] or visit https://www.tappengine.com/contact.

About TAPP Engine

TAPP Engine is a provider of embedded digital wealth infrastructure, enabling credit unions, community banks, broker-dealers, and financial institutions to deliver modern investing experiences under their own brand. Through its comprehensive white-label platform, financial institutions can offer self-directed investing, goals-based automated investing, digital onboarding, integrated custody and clearing, and wealth management capabilities directly within their existing online and mobile banking environments.

Built for flexibility, security, and scale, TAPP Engine helps financial institutions deepen member relationships, enhance financial wellness offerings, modernize their digital experience, and accelerate long-term growth.

Brokerage services are offered through TAPP Engine Securities, LLC ("TES"), a broker-dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of FINRA and SIPC. Digital advisory services are offered through TAPP Engine Advisors, LLC ("TEA"), an SEC-registered investment adviser.

For more information, visit www.tappengine.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn.

About Envestnet

Envestnet is the leading Adaptive WealthTech company that helps advisors meet the moment with its comprehensive technology, insights, and industry-leading support. This empowers advisors to make smart decisions throughout every step of a client's financial life. Backed by 25 years of experience and $7.0 trillion in platform assets, Envestnet is trusted by over a third of all financial advisors across many leading banks, wealth managers, brokerages, and RIAs.

For a deeper dive into how Envestnet is shaping the future of financial advice, visit www.envestnet.com. Stay connected with us for the latest updates and insights on LinkedIn and X (Envestnet_).

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the holding company, Envestnet, Inc.

TAPP Engine Partners and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This material should not be construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, individual or firm

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deanne Figueras

VP, Marketing & Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE TAPP Engine, Inc.