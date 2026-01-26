Veteran Executive Joins Lee, Nolan & Koroghlian, LLC to Help Drive Next Phase of Growth

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lee, Nolan & Koroghlian LLC, a premier financial service organization helping businesses, families and individuals achieve their financial goals, announced significant growth plans, leading to the appointment of P. Nick Makriannis as General Agent. Makriannis joins George Koroghlian, Dominick Iorio and Adam Cherney as General Agents and leaders of the firm that serves over 51,000 clients 1 , and over $4.5 Billion in client policy, contract & account values 2.

Makriannis, a 24-year veteran of the financial services industry with a distinguished record of recruiting, developing, and empowering top advisors, will be instrumental in expanding the firm's services throughout New Jersey and New York. Prior to joining the firm, he served as Senior Executive Vice President of Equitable Advisors' New England Branch.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have him join our Leadership Team. His reputation, depth of industry knowledge, and unwavering commitment to advisor development will elevate our entire organization," said Adam Cherney.

George Koroghlian added, "Nick has a long history of agency building and brings a wealth of experience to our team. He has already made an impact in several of our core areas and I am extremely confident that the future of our agency is in great hands."

The firm, which is headquartered in Saddle Brook, NJ, also has offices in Lakewood, Staten Island, mid-town Manhattan, and Garden City, NY. With over 100 professionals, their expertise combined with access to life and disability income insurance, annuities, long term care solutions, retirement and estate planning strategies, and college funding products, help to meet the financial needs of individuals, families and small businesses.

[1] An owner of a MassMutual policy or contract.

[2] Includes values of MassMutual and subsidiary insurance companies' insurance and retirement products and investment products offered through MML Investors Services, LLC, a MassMutual subsidiary.

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual), Springfield, MA 01111-0001 and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities, investment advisory and financial planning services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC (www.SIPC.org).

Supervisory address: 250 Pehle Ave., Suite 405, Saddle Brook, NJ, 07663, (973)237-0100, CRN202812-10084831

SOURCE Lee, Nolan & Koroghlian, LLC