Veteran Family Law Attorney Tristen Key Joins McKinley Irvin in Everett

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- McKinley Irvin is pleased to announce that attorney Tristen Key has joined the firm's Everett office. She brings more than 20 years of family law experience representing clients throughout Snohomish County and the surrounding communities.

Key represents clients in divorce, child custody, parenting plans, child support, domestic violence, LGBT family law, relocation, and matters involving unmarried couples.

Before entering the legal profession, Key worked for a decade as a social worker serving individuals and families affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. That experience continues to shape her approach to family law, combining thoughtful legal strategy with a deep understanding of the personal challenges families face during times of transition.

Key earned her Juris Doctor from Seattle University School of Law and her Bachelor of Arts from Western Washington University. She is a member of the Washington State Bar Association, Snohomish County Bar Association, King County Bar Association, and Domestic Relations Attorneys of Washington (DRAW).

To learn more about Tristen Key, read her full profile on the McKinley Irvin site.

About McKinley Irvin

McKinley Irvin is one of the largest family law firms in the United States, with a team of more than 100 legal professionals, including over 50 attorneys dedicated exclusively to family law. Since 1991, the firm has represented clients in divorce, child custody, child support, and other family law matters throughout the Pacific Northwest. With offices across Washington and Oregon, McKinley Irvin is recognized for experience in complex cases, outstanding client service, and commitment to protecting what matters most.

Learn more at www.mckinleyirvin.com.

Media Contact: Heidi Sogn, [email protected]

SOURCE McKinley Irvin