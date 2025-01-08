Veteran Financial Advisor Joins Freedom Capital Management

~ Curtis Mullins brings over 20 years' experience to fast growing Northern New Jersey advisory firm

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Capital Management (FCM), a leading wealth management firm, announced today that Curtis Mullins has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President of Wealth Management.

Mullins is a veteran financial advisor with over two decades of experience beginning his career at a small firm before joining Merrill Lynch, where he honed his skills in financial advising, investor services, and client relationship management. From there, Mullins built a successful advisory practice at a national firm, prior to joining FCM.

Mullins approach goes beyond traditional investment management. "The power isn't in managing investments alone—it's in planning," Mullins said. "I focus on helping clients make informed decisions by understanding their values and incorporating them into their financial plans." His expertise includes comprehensive financial planning, legacies strategies, wealth preservation planning, and addressing the unique challenges of families navigating care for aging parents while raising children.

Freedom Capital Management, part of the Affiliated Advisors network and powered by Osaic, will play a pivotal role in Mullins' growth plans. "When I was searching for the next chapter in my career, I was excited to be working with Affiliated Advisors and FCM. They treat me the way I treat my clients—with support, focus, and a vested interest in success," he says. Leveraging their tools and resources allows Mullins to manage investments and planning more efficiently, freeing up time to deepen his client relationships and grow his business.

Driven by a personal mission to guide families through life's complexities, Mullins' dedication stems from his own experiences. Having cared for his grandmother with dementia, he is uniquely positioned to advise clients in the sandwich generation on long-term care planning and legacy preservation. As Mullins continues to grow his practice, he remains steadfast in his commitment to providing unparalleled financial guidance and helping more families achieve financial clarity and peace of mind.

To learn more about Freedom Capital Management, log onto www.fcmadvisor.com

