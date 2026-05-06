Veteran-Founded iTechSmart Inc. Launches World's First UAIO Platform That Cryptographically Proves Every Autonomous IT Action

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business coins new enterprise technology category — Unified Autonomous IT Operations — and backs it with a public ledger of cryptographic receipts anyone can verify

IRVINE, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iTechSmart Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded by 24-year U.S. Army veteran DJuane Jackson, today announced the general availability of its Unified Autonomous IT Operations (UAIO) platform — the first enterprise IT system to autonomously detect, remediate, and cryptographically prove every infrastructure action in a single continuous loop.

iTechSmart Suite - iTechSmart Inc. - Securing innovation with cryptographic proof and trusted technology. iTechSmart.Dev | iTechSmart Inc. - Securing innovation with cryptographic proof and trusted technology.

The platform runs a five-phase cycle — Detect, Simulate, Decide, Fix, Prove — governed by the Arbiter policy engine, which validates every proposed action against organizational compliance rules before execution. Unlike AIOps platforms that recommend actions for humans to approve, UAIO executes autonomously and generates a SHA-256 hash-chained receipt for every action, publicly verifiable at verify.itechsmart.dev and itechsmart.dev/proof.

"The Army taught me that what you can't prove didn't happen," said DJuane Jackson, CEO and Founder of iTechSmart Inc. "We built the first IT platform where every autonomous action is cryptographically sealed and publicly verifiable. Don't trust us — verify it yourself."

What separates UAIO from existing AIOps and IT automation platforms is the combination of autonomous execution with governance and proof. The Arbiter engine enforces change windows, blast radius limits, compliance constraints, and required approvals before any action runs. When an action completes, a tamper-evident SHA-256 receipt is generated and appended to a public ledger — creating an immutable audit chain that any regulator, auditor, or customer can independently verify without asking anyone's permission.

The platform currently runs 131 containers across 80+ SSL-secured domains and has achieved a 96.25/100 composite compliance score across SOC2 Type II, FedRAMP Moderate, NIST CSF, and HIPAA. iTechSmart has been ranked #6 globally out of more than 2 million AI startups on F6S. The platform's post-quantum cryptography layer is implemented via OpenQuantumSafe, positioning iTechSmart ahead of the NIST post-quantum standards mandate.

"Most enterprise IT platforms tell you what happened after that fact. We prove it in real time," Jackson added. "Every remediation, every policy decision, every autonomous fix — sealed, chained, and public. That's not a feature. That's a new standard."

The UAIO platform targets enterprise IT teams, managed service providers (MSPs), healthcare operators, and government contractors requiring auditable, autonomous infrastructure management. Vertical products include Citadel (government and defense, air-gapped, FIPS-aligned) and HL7 (healthcare). The platform integrates with Wazuh SIEM, Prometheus, Kubernetes, Ansible, and 30+ additional tools currently in production.

iTechSmart's free infrastructure scanner, Pulse, is available at itechsmart.dev/pulse and generates a cryptographic receipt on first run — giving any IT team an immediate, verifiable baseline of their infrastructure security posture.

About iTechSmart Inc.

iTechSmart Inc. is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Irvine, California. CAGE Code: 172W2 | UEI: ZCPFX4N86G36. The company coined the enterprise technology category Unified Autonomous IT Operations (UAIO) and operates the industry's first public cryptographic proof ledger for autonomous IT actions. Government credentials include SDVOSB, VOSB, Minority-Owned, and SDB certifications.

Media Contact:

DJuane Jackson

CEO & Founder, iTechSmart Inc.

[email protected]

706-250-1690

https://itechsmart.dev

https://getitechsmart.com

SOURCE iTechSmart Inc.