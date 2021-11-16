Veteran Founded Unleash Epic Launches Online Leadership Course Because Leadership Shouldn't Feel Like an Exclusive Club

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash Epic ( https://unleashepic.com ) launched its first digital course, Leadership Clarified, today. It is appropriate for anyone who wants to understand and apply the fundamentals of leadership using a straightforward step-by-step process.

John Vyhlidal, Founder and CEO of Unleash Epic Leadership shouldn't feel like an exclusive club. It's not always easy, but anyone can do it.

The course teaches a comprehensive framework for leadership built from the experience of the founder of Unleash Epic, John Vyhlidal, combined with extensive supporting research. Vyhlidal has learned, practiced, and taught how to be an effective leader in some of the world's most complex environments. As a former military officer, Big 4 consultant, and Fortune 100 employee, he started Unleash Epic because he saw so many people in the corporate world with amazing potential who also struggled as a leader.

The traditional leadership development programs provided to his colleagues weren't helping. Even after training or coaching, they were still confused about what leadership actually was. Vyhlidal noted that his colleagues' experiences aren't unique. According to McKinsey and Co ., 89% of Fortune 500 executives said their leadership development programs do not achieve the desired results. In the same survey, 93% of CEOs said their companies are not building effective global leaders.

According to Vyhlidal, traditional leadership development programs can blur the lines between management and leadership. When this happens, the tangible and concrete concepts are described as management, with leadership described as behaviors or "soft skills." This often leaves students with an unclear approach to leadership, or without a way to practice and evaluate themselves as a leader.

Vyhlidal noted that there are other courses that effectively teach leadership, but they are expensive and inaccessible to many. Per Vyhlidal, "Our world needs more true leaders, so I took what I have learned and practiced and brought it to everyone at an affordable price." He believes that once people take this course, and work through the steps it teaches, they will gain the confidence they need to be an effective leader.

Lifetime access to the course can be purchased directly from Unleash Epic on their website (https://unleashepic.com).

