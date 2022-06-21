Veteran Founded Unleash Epic Partners with Herrmann Combining its Real-World Leadership Development with the Power of Whole Brain Thinking®

Photo - https://link.unleashepic.com/20220621pr1

Photo - https://link.unleashepic.com/20220621pr2

BEAVERTON, Ore., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleash Epic ( https://unleashepic.com ) is excited to announce that it is a channel partner of Herrmann Global, LLC.

John Vyhlidal, Founder and CEO of Unleash Epic, LLC. Unleash Epic plus Herrmann: Real World Leadership Development plus Whole Brain Thinking® Produces Powerful Results.

Herrmann is the originator of the Whole Brain® Model and the first to bring this innovative thinking methodology to the marketplace. Their Whole Brain® Model is a scalable framework that provides a lens for improved understanding and insight. Recognizing that different tasks require different mental processes and different people prefer different kinds of thinking, Whole Brain® Thinking (WBT®) helps individuals and organizations get better results when they leverage the full spectrum of thinking available. Applying Whole Brain® Thinking means being able to fully leverage one's own preferences, stretch to other thinking styles when necessary, and adapt to take advantage of the preferences of those around you to improve performance and results. It is the framework that underpins the highly validated Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument® (HBDI®), the assessment at the heart of the Herrmann Whole Brain® Thinking System.

Unleash Epic is combining the power of Herrmann's WBT® with its real-world Leadership Development framework to help current and future leaders unlock their full leadership potential. Unleash Epic is celebrating the partnership by providing a launch celebration package, including an individual HBDI® thinking styles assessment, access to the Herrmann WBT® online platform and app, 3 coaching sessions, and digital access to their signature leadership course, Leadership Clarified. The package provides over $2000 in value for a limited-time offer of only $500. The six-week accelerator package can be purchased directly from Unleash Epic on their website (https://unleashepic.com).

Unleash Epic, LLC

Unleash Epic provides online leadership development programs based on a structured process anyone can follow to achieve specific and measurable results.

Instagram: @unleashepic

Herrmann Global, LLC

For over 30 years, Herrmann has delivered proven, highly validated tools and systems that increase thinking agility so that you can achieve higher levels of performance. "Herrmann Brain Dominance Instrument®," "HBDI®," "Whole Brain®," and "Whole Brain Thinking®" are registered trademarks of Herrmann Global, LLC.

Media Contact:

John Vyhlidal

Founder & CEO of Unleash Epic, LLC

(971) 865-3742

[email protected]

@vyhlidal

SOURCE Unleash Epic, LLC