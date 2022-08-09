Veteran Game Developer, Ric Neil, Joins Streamline Studios as Managing Director for New US Development Hub

Ric Neil will oversee partnerships, platform, and product development for Streamline Studios USA

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Streamline, a global video game and Metaverse development studio, announced that Ric Neil has joined the company as the Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA. Neil brings his 30-year successful and varied career in video game development with experience at Unity, Amazon, EA, Konami, Glu, Microsoft, and more to the Streamline roster of global production studios.

Ric Neil headshot

"Attracting industry veterans like Ric Neil underscores our continued commitment to international video game and Metaverse development," says Alexander Fernandez, CEO of Streamline. "With studios opening around the world, Streamline can offer more career opportunities and more support for our clients in every time zone. Ric's appointment strengthens our presence in The Americas and elevates our partnerships in the entertainment, technology, and enterprise space."

As Metaverse investments are forecasted to accelerate this year , so will the demand for video game technology expertise. Non-gaming industries continue to leverage gaming communities, creativity, and connectivity to increase brand loyalty and engagement . However, with many corporations and studios downsizing their teams , outsourcing creative and technical services will become a precedent to meet production deadlines. Streamline is fortifying its leadership team to meet these growing demands.

"This is a big deal," says Ric Neil, Managing Director of Streamline Studios USA. "While the industry continues an unsustainable cycle of ramping up and down to suit production needs, at an independent studio like Streamline, I can use my 30-year experience in building professional teams to nurture a wave of new talent and guide them to discover great games and experiences."

With a portfolio of world-famous IPs like Madden NFL, Silent Hill, and The Grand Tour behind him, Neil will lead Streamline's new US development studio in product and talent development. Neil is actively hiring in the USA in art, engineering, and design disciplines. To learn more about opportunities at the US studio, visit Streamline's Careers Site .

This announcement follows new leadership hires in Streamline Studios Malaysia , Gabriel Pessah, the former Head of Strategy and Development at PlayStation Studios, and the opening of the new office in Japan led by SIE Japan and Asia veteran Kenji Kajiwara.

About Streamline Studios

Since 2001, Streamline Studios has developed video games and Metaverse solutions. Their locations in Southeast Asia, Japan, and The Americas service international developers, publishers, and brands, including Capcom, Sony, and Epic Games.

Streamline believes that every person has the power to change their world, and we're doing everything in our power to give creators, developers, and builders worldwide a chance. Streamline creates social economic impact to build a future for everyone.

