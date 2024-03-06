Veteran General Counsel Quinn Johnson Joins Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP as a Partner

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF), an elite majority women-owned trial boutique, announced that Quinn Johnson, former Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of Arconic Corporation, has joined the firm as a Partner and the firm's General Counsel. Johnson brings over two decades of unparalleled experience as both an in-house counsel and a trial lawyer.

Quinn Johnson

At Arconic, as a regular advisor to the CEO and Board, Johnson excelled in blending sophisticated legal strategies with business objectives. She managed a broad portfolio encompassing thousands of cases, from high-stakes commercial disputes and product liability litigation to international arbitration matters and securities litigation. Her capabilities extended to crisis response, intellectual property protection, mergers and acquisitions, government relations, as well as adeptly managing risk, conducting corporate investigations, and ensuring corporate compliance.

"Quinn's unique background as both a trial lawyer and seasoned in-house counsel perfectly aligns with our client-first approach," said Courtland Reichman, Managing Partner at RJLF. "She is a seasoned pro who blends in-house perspectives with deep understanding of what it takes to win cases."

Johnson, a magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and former trial lawyer at Meyer, Unkovic & Scott LLP, has also blended her professional endeavors with her passion for diversity and community involvement. As the global co-chair of Arconic's Women's Network, Thrive, she spearheaded educational and recruiting initiatives. This commitment to diversity mirrors the values of RJLF, enhancing her role within the team. Beyond her professional achievements, Johnson actively contributes to her community through her leadership role on the Board of The Children's Museum of Pittsburgh.

On her move to RJLF, Johnson said, "Having known Courtland for over a decade, I was eager to be part of the exceptional firm they've established. Coming from an in-house background, RJLF's innovative fixed-fee approach really resonated with me, challenging the traditional billable hour to better serve client needs. I see joining RJLF as a chance to further a model that truly aligns with client interests."

About Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP

Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) is an elite national trial firm that handles high-stakes commercial, intellectual property, and white collar disputes. The firm is majority women-owned, reinventing the practice of law without the billable hour in favor of fee arrangements that align client interests. RJLF's attorneys are diverse, exceptionally credentialed, and passionate about trial advocacy. From offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Washington, D.C., Austin, and Atlanta, the firm tries cases and argues appeals throughout the country. Visit reichmanjorgensen.com to learn more.

