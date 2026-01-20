Veteran Grower Chris Weaver Partners with Locus Agriculture, Concept AgriTek, and AgroTech USA to Set Non-irrigated Soybean Yield Record

Collaborative biological + foliar program delivers 154.98 bu./acre, showing what's possible when farmers and trusted input partners work together.

FINKSBURG, Md., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran grower Chris Weaver of Hickory Hollow Farms, working in collaboration with Locus Agriculture, Concept AgriTek, and AgroTech USA, has set a new world record for non-irrigated soybean yield using a combined biological, foliar, and nutrient-efficiency program.

The documented yield of 154.98 bushels per acre was achieved in a no-till, non-irrigated field, demonstrating how trusted partnerships and complementary technologies can unlock new ceilings for soybean performance without sacrificing conservation-minded practices.

"We didn't chase a record with gimmicks. We did it with a real-world setup that other growers can relate to," said Chris Weaver. "What made the difference was having a trusted team around the farm. Locus AG's biologicals, Concept AgriTek's Calbor, VermiBoost and foliar & soil nutrition program, and AgroTech USA's NutriCharge all worked together with our agronomy to keep this crop fed, healthy, and finishing strong."

A Team Effort: Grower + Three Technology Partners

The record-setting program combined:

Locus AG biologicals & Foliar Soil Amendment (Rhizolizer Prime BA, Rhizolizer Prime Inoculant System, and Bombigro) to drive root vigor, nutrient availability, and stress tolerance.

to drive root vigor, nutrient availability, and stress tolerance. Concept AgriTek's Calbor and Vermiboost along with their foliar and soil nutrition to support in-season plant health and pod retention.

to support in-season plant health and pod retention. AgroTech USA's NutriCharge advanced charge control chemistry technology to maximize phosphorus availability and prevent tie-up in the soil improving nutrient efficiency and availability at critical growth stages.

The record-setting agronomy was built around a season-long collaboration between Weaver and Locus AG, Concept AgriTek, and AgroTech USA, aligning products, timing, and placement to support his no-till, non-irrigated system. Weaver brought decades of agronomic knowledge and attention to detail, while the three companies contributed complementary, field-proven tools and innovations in biologicals, foliar nutrition, and advanced charge-control chemistry. Together, the program maximized yield performance while maintaining a strong commitment to conservation and stewardship.

Validated Results

The performance was independently evaluated and judged.

Melvin Baile, a Maryland farmer and member of the Maryland Grain Producers Association, said, "We see a lot of soybeans come across the scale, but this load was different. I knew they were going to be good, but I didn't know they were going to be that good."

Baile's role was to monitor the weights with two different samples. Additionally, he ensured everything was done correctly for competition purposes.

"Chris knows his land and knows it well," Baile said. "Witnessing the work, he put into this crop and seeing the results really speaks for itself."

Baile noted that it was clear that Weaver's fields were carefully managed, not just planted and left alone. A lot of time and energy was spent really studying the agronomics of his land and what it needed to be the best producing for this soybean crop.

Why it Matters

Record performance in non-irrigated, no-till soybeans

154.98 bu./acre in a non-irrigated, no-till system demonstrates that conservation-focused agronomy can deliver elite, contest-level yields when supported by the right tools and partnerships.

in a non-irrigated, no-till system demonstrates that conservation-focused agronomy can deliver elite, contest-level yields when supported by the right tools and partnerships. Partnership-driven agronomy

The result emerged from a four-way collaboration: an experienced grower plus three technology providers—Locus AG biologicals, Concept AgriTek's VermiBoost and foliar program, and AgroTech USA's NutriCharge technology—working together on a unified plan.

The result emerged from a four-way collaboration: an experienced grower plus three technology providers—Locus AG biologicals, Concept AgriTek's VermiBoost and foliar program, and AgroTech USA's NutriCharge technology—working together on a unified plan. Synergy of biologicals + foliar + nutrient efficiency

The integrated approach improved nutrient efficiency, pod retention, and seed fill, while enhancing stress tolerance and root health across the season.

The integrated approach improved nutrient efficiency, pod retention, and seed fill, while enhancing stress tolerance and root health across the season. Scalable, farmer-ready approach

The program fits standard equipment and common practices, positioning biologicals and advanced nutrition as practical tools that can be evaluated and adopted on farms across the country.

What the partners are saying

"Soybeans require 4.0 lb of nitrogen, 0.8 lb of Phosphorus, and 1.4 lb of Potassium per bushel grown. Rhizobia bacteria will produce up to 90% of that nitrogen from the air. Combining Locus' seed applied Rhizolizer Prime BA for soybeans microbial product with Bombigro, Concept AgriTek's VermiBoost, and AgroTech's NutriCharge will provide ample nutrition for a record breaking crop," said David Dyson, Agronomist at Locus AG.

"This record is the result of years of work on formulation, compatibility, and in-season timing," said Daniel Hensley, President at Concept AgriTek. "When Calbor, VermiBoost and the foliar package are applied at the right time on a strong biological and nutritional foundation, you capture more pods, more seeds, and ultimately more bushels. It also shows what's possible when Locus AG, Concept AgriTek, and AgroTech USA partner with the grower to maximize performance."

"Our goal with NutriCharge is simple: maximize phosphorus availability, while also preventing tie-up in the soil, so plants get the P they need when they need it most," said James Paterson, Co-Founder of AgroTech USA (NutriCharge). "Seeing this kind of performance in a no-till, non-irrigated field, alongside Locus AG and Concept AgriTek, is proof that better phosphorus, and overall nutrient efficiency, is a key lever in conservation systems."

Next Steps for Growers

Growers interested in learning more can contact their local representative or visit each company's website for technical resources and trial opportunities.

About Locus AG (a division of Locus Fermentation Solutions)

Locus AG develops microbe-based agricultural inputs that enhance nutrient use efficiency, root development, and plant resilience. The division partners with growers, agronomists, and retailers to deliver practical, data-driven biological programs that fit seamlessly into modern farming systems. Learn more at locusag.com.

About Concept AgriTek

Concept AgriTek formulates and supplies farmer driven fertility solutions that help farmers capture more yield potential, and enhance soil and plant health. With a focus on agronomy, biology, chemistry, and innovative technologies, Concept AgriTek enables high-performance programs from emergence to finish. Visit conceptagritek.com.

About AgroTech USA

AgroTech USA develops patented nutrient-efficiency technologies that enhance the performance of phosphorus, nitrogen, and potassium in modern crop production. Headquartered in the United States with a growing international presence, AgroTech USA is committed to advancing agricultural productivity through science-based innovation. By improving the availability and efficiency of essential nutrients, AgroTech USA empowers growers to achieve more sustainable, profitable, and resilient crop systems worldwide.

www.agrotechusa.com

Yield Record Context

The "world record for non-irrigated soybean yield using a biological + foliar program" refers specifically to performance achieved by grower Chris Weaver of Weaver Seed Service in a no-till, non-irrigated system using the combined program from Locus AG, Concept AgriTek, and AgroTech USA's NutriCharge. Documentation of the 154.98 bu./acre yield, including weigh tickets and verification details, are available upon request.

