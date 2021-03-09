Veteran Healthcare Leader David P. King Joins binx health™ Board of Directors

BOSTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- binx health today announced the addition of David P. King to its Board of Directors. Mr. King served for nearly 13 years as Chairman and CEO of LabCorp, where he spearheaded the company's transformation from a pure-play clinical laboratory into a global leader in life sciences, tripling the size of the company to more than $11.5 billion in revenue and nearly 65,000 employees. Mr. King was also among the first to nationally respond to the rise of the consumer in healthcare, with the company's launch of Pixel by LabCorp in 2018 and LabCorp's partnership with Walgreens, signaling a profound shift in the way consumers could access testing—meeting the patients where they want to be met, in ways most convenient for them. He currently serves as Operating Partner with Pritzker Private Capital.

"We are in a unique period in healthcare, faced with rapid shifts in expectations for how and where care should be delivered—putting a premium on high-quality, convenient, near-patient solutions," said Mr. King. "binx uniquely pairs novel 'everywhere' delivery systems with a business model that can transform the patient experience in accessing critical diagnostics. I'm thrilled to be joining at this exciting time."

"With our point-of-care and binx at-home businesses growing rapidly, and our global footprint expanding daily, now is the ideal time to bring Dave aboard," said Jeffrey Luber, binx health CEO. "I have long admired his leadership, market instincts, and commitment to quality care. I look forward to this next chapter with him at our side as we invent new categories of care together."

About binx health, inc.

binx health is a first-of-kind population health technology company that brings high quality convenient testing to the places where people live, work, study and shop. We work with large corporate partners and institutions to keep populations healthy and businesses and schools open. Our solutions broaden access to care for millions. Our point-of-care io platform puts central-lab quality testing solutions in the hands of clinicians everywhere, including the rapidly expanding ecosystem of retail health. Our suite of medically guideline-driven, at-home testing solutions bring high quality testing and population health tools and digital integration capability to large corporate partners and those unable to visit a clinic location. The FDA cleared io platform is highly flexible, easy-to-use and rapid and is the first ever molecular point-of-care tool for the detection of chlamydia and gonorrhea that provides central lab performance results in about thirty minutes which for the first time enables single-visit diagnoses and treatment. We are currently expanding the platform which includes development of a rapid point-of-care COVID-19 test by combining our proprietary electrochemical detection with CRISPR methods. We are building solutions designed for the future of healthcare that lies at the nexus of testing convenience, rigorous science, and strong consumer relationships.

