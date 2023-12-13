Veteran Ink and American Tattoo Society Partner to Give Back to Veterans

Donating 50 Tattoos to Veterans at the Fort Liberty Opening

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran Ink, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans by donating free tattoos and a place to share their stories, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with American Tattoo Society, one of the most awarded and highest-rated tattoo studios in the US. As the only on-base studio partner, American Tattoo Society focuses on being a leading tattoo resource for veterans and active-duty military.

Veteran Ink and American Tattoo Society Partnership. Veterans can submit for a free tattoo.

This collaboration aims to provide a unique opportunity for veterans to receive ink therapy while expanding the network of tattoo studios available to them. By joining forces with American Tattoo Society, Veteran Ink can enhance its commitment to supporting veterans by offering them access to one of the most reputable tattoo studios in the country.

Fort Liberty Studio Opening:

American Tattoo Society, an acclaimed tattoo studio known for its exceptional craftsmanship and outstanding customer service, has partnered with Veteran Ink to provide more tattoo therapy options for veterans. As part of their collaboration, American Tattoo Society's grand opening at Ft. Liberty base on December 19th in North Carolina will feature the giveaway of 50 free tattoos to veterans in the area. This partnership aims to expand Veteran Ink's national network of tattoo studios and create a platform for veterans to express themselves and find healing through ink. Veterans can submit their requests for a free tattoo at VeteranInk.com/ATS.

"As the only on-base tattoo studio partner, we are honored to be a leading resource for veterans and active-duty military personnel," said Sara Blades, chief executive officer for American Tattoo Society. "Through our partnership with Veteran Ink, we aim to provide veterans with the highest quality tattoo experiences, while acknowledging their sacrifices and contributions."

The partnership between Veteran Ink and American Tattoo Society not only demonstrates their shared commitment to supporting veterans but also recognizes the importance of tattoo therapy as a means of healing and self-expression. By harnessing the expertise and reputation of American Tattoo Society, this collaboration will create lasting impacts in the lives of veterans and active-duty military members.

For more information about Veteran Ink and their partnership with American Tattoo Society, please visit VeteranInk.com/ATS.

About Veteran Ink: Veteran Ink is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans through the transformative power of tattoo therapy. By partnering with tattoo studios across the nation, they provide free tattoos to veterans, offering them a unique avenue for self-expression and healing. VeteranInk.com/ATS

About American Tattoo Society: American Tattoo Society is one of the most awarded and highest rated tattoo studios in the US. As the only tattoo studio allowed on military installations, they focus on being a leading resource for veterans and active-duty military personnel. American Tattoo Society was created in 2014 and is set to open its 11th location in December 2023. https://www.americantattoosociety.com/

