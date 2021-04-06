Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) Launches First Aerospace Training Program for Veteran Entrepreneurs

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP), a veteran entrepreneurship program focused on federal procurement, today announced the launch of its first VIP AEROSPACE training class. This virtual training program starts April 6 and it will be comprised of 22 briefings, presentations and panels from 36 government and industry experts.

"To our knowledge, this program is the first of its kind in the country. In this inaugural class, businesses have been operating for an average of 13 years. We look forward to providing practical knowledge and tools to help veteran leaders manage through their next inflection point," said Barbara Ashe, the national director for VIP. "We are tremendously grateful for the support from Lockheed Martin Corp., which helps ensure that the VIP AEROSPACE program is available at no cost to veterans."

"Veteran-owned small businesses have always been essential business partners in helping Lockheed Martin meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Pasquale DeSanto, the Corporate Supplier Diversity Program Manager for Lockheed Martin Corp. "We are delighted to support this program, to help veteran-owned businesses increase their federal aerospace revenue and learn what it takes to be competitive in this complex market."

These government and industry professionals will deliver a comprehensive curriculum designed specifically to help SDVOSB and VOSB leaders improve their ability to win and manage federal contracts. Topics include contracting acquisition, strategic planning, supply chain management, capture management, marketing, operations and program controls and much more.

VIP AEROSPACE is the fourth VIP government contracting program offered by the organization. Over 1,600 companies from all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam have participated in the programs, including 30 named to the 2020 Inc. 5000.

About this program

The Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) is a veteran entrepreneurship program specifically developed to accelerate success in the federal marketplace. VIP delivers four unique curricula designed to help veteran business owners, principals and C–level executives operating within the federal marketplace START and GROW their businesses; expand into the INTERNATIONAL market; and operate successfully in AEROSPACE. For more information, contact www.NationalVIP.org, or follow us on Twitter at @winningvets or on LinkedIn at National Veteran Institute for Procurement.

Press Contact:

Joyce Bosc (for VIP)

301-717-9529

[email protected]

SOURCE Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP)