Veteran IP Attorney A.J. Bahou Joins Waller

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Waller, a leading provider of legal services to the healthcare, financial services, retail and hospitality industries, announced today that A.J. Bahou has joined the firm's Nashville office. Bahou brings more than 15 years of patent litigation experience to the firm as well as a deep understanding of emerging technologies such as Blockchain and artificial intelligence utilized in distributed ledger and machine learning applications.

A registered patent attorney, Bahou has extensive experience in the areas of electrical and computer engineering technologies, including Blockchain, virtual reality, medical devices, computer hardware and software, and Internet security systems.

"The importance of technology to our clients and their businesses cannot be overstated," said Waller chair Matt Burnstein. "A.J. adds tremendous experience to our IP team, and our clients will benefit greatly from his insight into technology, its business application and the critical importance of protecting intellectual property assets."

A registered patent attorney, trial lawyer, mediator and arbitrator, Bahou has extensive experience in the areas of electrical and computer engineering technologies, including Blockchain, virtual reality, medical devices, computer hardware and software, and Internet security systems. With 15 years of patent litigation experience, Bahou handles the full spectrum of intellectual property litigation from pre-complaint investigation through trial and appeal in matters involving patents, copyrights, trademarks and trade secrets. He has represented both plaintiffs and defendants in IP litigation in jurisdictions across the United States. Additionally, Bahou often serves as outside general counsel for technology companies that value his assistance with patent prosecution and enforcement as well with the drafting of employment and independent contractor agreements.

Bahou earned his J.D. in 2003 from the Franklin Pierce Law Center at the University of New Hampshire where he simultaneously earned an LL.M. in Intellectual Property and served as senior articles editor on the staff of IDEA® The Journal of Law and Technology. In 2014, Bahou earned an M.S., with honors, in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He holds an M.B.A from Middle Tennessee State University and received his B.S.C.E. in 1993 from Tennessee Technological University.

Bahou serves on the Boards of Directors of LaunchTN, the Middle Tennessee chapter of the Information Systems Security Association and the Tennessee Intellectual Property Association. He currently chairs the Intellectual Property Executive Council of the Tennessee Bar Association and is the former chair of the Nashville Bar Association's Intellectual Property Law Section. He was recently appointed to the Evolving Legal Market Committee of the Tennessee Bar Association which focuses on the changing nature of the practice of law.

