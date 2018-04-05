Veteran Journalist Olivier Knox Named SiriusXM's Chief Washington Correspondent

A veteran journalist who has written about U.S. politics and foreign policy for more than two decades, Knox has covered six presidential campaigns and has deep knowledge of the inner-workings of Capitol Hill and the White House. In July, he will be appointed President of the White House Correspondents' Association, for which he currently serves as Vice President. Knox joins SiriusXM from Yahoo! News, where he was Chief Washington Correspondent, and he previously covered U.S. politics for 15 years at Agence France-Presse (AFP). For more than three years he also hosted a weekly political roundtable show, Yahoo! News on P.O.T.U.S.

In his new role as SiriusXM's Chief Washington Correspondent, Knox will provide commentary for all of SiriusXM's political channels, including the non-partisan SiriusXM P.O.T.U.S. (124), the conservative Patriot (125), and the progressive Progress (127). Knox will also host an upcoming weeknight show on P.O.T.U.S. that will include interviews with top politicians and world leaders, feature Knox's breakdown of current events, as well as answer listeners' questions about the non-stop news cycle.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at SiriusXM," said Knox. "I've loved hosting a show on SiriusXM these last few years, bringing its deeply engaged audience in-depth conversations with newsmakers and experts. I look forward to building on that foundation in the months and years to come."

"We are delighted to have Olivier joining us at SiriusXM," said Megan Liberman, Senior Vice President of News, Talk, & Entertainment Programming. "His experience and stature in Washington, his knowledge of politics and policy, and his analytical ability will all be huge assets. On top of all that, he happens to be a great radio host."

Knox started his journalism career shortly after graduating from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. His first post was at AFP as a desk editor before landing his first proper reporting assignment as Congressional Correspondent: the events leading up to President Bill Clinton's impeachment and eventual acquittal. From there, Knox covered the presidential campaign of Vice President Al Gore, and then all eight years of President George W. Bush. In 2009, he returned to cover Congress for AFP, then left the agency in February 2012 when he was named Yahoo News's first White House correspondent, and then chief Washington correspondent.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to listen to Knox's reporting and upcoming weeknight program on SiriusXM radios. Those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app, and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.

