Veteran Journalist Paul Chaderjian Reveals War Torn Past in Powerful Debut Novel "Letters to Barbra"

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After three decades reporting from global front lines, veteran journalist Paul Chaderjian turns inward with a deeply personal debut novel, Letters to Barbra, a story shaped by war, exile, and the search for identity.

From the newsrooms of ABC News in New York to international coverage with Al Jazeera English in Doha, Chaderjian built a career documenting history as it unfolded. Now, he tells the story he could not report, his own.

'Letters to Barbra' by Paul Chaderjian

Letters to Barbra follows Adam Terzian, a young Armenian boy growing up during the Lebanese Civil War. As violence engulfs Beirut, Adam finds refuge in an unexpected place, writing letters to Barbra Streisand. To him, she represents strength, voice, and a world beyond destruction.

The novel traces Adam's journey from bomb shelters in 1970s Beirut to the quiet isolation of Fresno, California, where survival takes on a new form. The war may end, but its imprint remains in memory, identity, and the struggle to belong.

"Streisand was more than a celebrity," Chaderjian says. "She represented a world where your voice and identity mattered."

Praised by Kirkus Reviews as "an engaging, fragmentary tale about longing and memory," the book uses a cinematic, non-linear structure that reflects how trauma lives in the mind, in flashes, fragments, and emotional echoes across time.

A graduate of USC's School of Cinematic Arts, Chaderjian brings a visual, fast-moving style to the page. Short chapters move between decades and continents, reflecting both a journalist's perspective and the fractured experience of diaspora life.

For Chaderjian, the shift from reporter to author marks a profound transformation. "In the newsroom, you are trained to observe," he says. "With this book, I had to feel. I had to go back."

At its core, Letters to Barbra explores generational trauma, displacement, and the enduring question of how to build a future when the past refuses to let go.

The answer, Chaderjian suggests, lies in storytelling, not just as expression, but as reclamation.

Letters to Barbra is available now on Amazon and at BarnesandNoble.com.

Chaderjian continues his work in Los Angeles television news, now adding a new role as a storyteller of the inner life and a voice for those shaped by history but not defined by it.

SOURCE Paul Chaderjian