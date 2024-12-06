Veteran Journalist/Author Berl Falbaum's New Book Covers Trump

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Berl Falbaum, veteran journalist and author, has updated his book on Donald Trump, and now covers the president-elect's nine years in national politics, culminating with his reelection for a second term on November 5, 2024.

The 519-page book, Not One Normal Day, Trumpedia: A Tome of Lies, Scandal, Corruption and Much More, is a collection of more than 150 columns, beginning with Trump's announcement to run for president in 2015 and ends with his reelection. Falbaum first published the book in 2021.

"Not One Normal Day, Trumpedia: A Tome of Lies, Scandal, Corruption and Much More" front cover. "Not One Normal Day, Trumpedia: A Tome of Lies, Scandal, Corruption and Much More" back cover.

"Berl's columns were published at least once a week in Detroit area newspapers and examine the dismal record of Trump as a candidate, his presidency between 2017-21, and his post-presidency until 2024," said SD Books, LLC, the publisher. "It is history in real time. Berl analyzes Trump's depraved politics with clinical analysis and biting satire. No other book on Trump does that…a must for readers with a passion for U.S. politics and who worry about our democracy."

TRUMP BOOK UPDATED---PAGE 2

The book has received endorsements from former Michigan Governor Jenniner M. Granholm, who served as secretary of energy in the Biden administration; former Congressman Sander (Sandy) Levin; Ari Melber, MSNBC anchor and host of The Beat with Ari Melber; and others.

Endorsements describe the book as "insightful and clever," "fearless," "an important book," and a "wake up call for anyone who cares about the future."

Falbaum's political commentary appears regularly in several papers throughout Michigan published by The Detroit Legal News and in the blog section of The Times of Israel.

He was a political reporter for The Detroit News; administrative aide to Michigan's lieutenant governor; operated his own PR company for 30 years; was an adjunct journalism instructor at Detroit's Wayne State University for 45 years, and is the author of 12 books.

The ebook and softcover book may be ordered at Amazon.com. The soft cover can also be ordered by sending an email along with a mailing address to [email protected].

Contact:

Berl Falbaum

SD Books, LL

248-855-5383

[email protected]

SOURCE Berl Falbaum