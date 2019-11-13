Veteran Journalist/Author Captures Four Years of Trump Scandals in New Book

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The book is 350 pages and the author, Berl Falbaum, maintains it doesn't cover "the half of it."

"This book is a compilation of more than 100 columns I have written for Michigan newspapers on President Trump," said Falbaum, "and while we have gone through so much, the book could easily have been 1,000 pages."

Not One Normal Day

The book is Not One Normal Day, Trumpedia: A Tome of Lies, Scandals, Corruption and Much More.

"I can confident readers will find that they have forgotten many of the scandals," said Falbaum. "I was surprised by how much I had forgotten."

Not One Normal Day, Falbaum's 11th book, is a summary of what the country has endured in the last four years, including Trump's candidacy. It is also a history book for future generations to study on how "our politics evolved to this point," said Falbaum.

Former Michigan governor, Jennifer M. Granholm, said "Berl Falbaum has given America a gift," adding it is a "must-read."

Ari Melber, MSNBC's host of The Beat with Ari Melber, said, "Berl Falbaum is a classic reporter worth listening to…"

William N. Tilchin, Boston University associate professor of social sciences and history and author of Theodore Roosevelt and the British Empire: A Study of Presidential Statecraft, said, "Berl Falbaum has been engaged in an unrelenting, withering, and entirely justified editorial assault on Donald Trump."

Larry Dubin, law professor emeritus, University of Detroit Mercy, called Not One Normal Day an "important book written through the keen eye of a veteran reporter…"

The book begins with Trump's announcement to run for president through October 2019. It does not cover the impeachment inquiry launched by the U.S. House of Representatives in September 2019. The book was in production when the impeachment inquiry began.

Falbaum's career spans 60 years in journalism and PR. He also was an adjunct journalism faculty member at Detroit's Wayne State University for 45 years.

