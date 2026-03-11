Veteran Launches GTG Energy: Nicotine-Free Pouch as Americans Rethink Addiction, Focus, and What Fuels Performance

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of Americans attempt to quit nicotine and move away from sugar-loaded energy drinks, a veteran-founded startup is betting that performance doesn't have to come with dependency.

GTG Energy, founded by U.S. Air Force veteran and former F-22 Raptor Demo Pilot, Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson, has sold more than 400 units within its first 10 days of launch. The American-made, nicotine-free energy pouches are already earning perfect 10/10 early reviews from customers seeking sustained focus without the crash — or the chemical reliance.

The product mirrors the convenience of oral nicotine pouches but replaces nicotine and tobacco with a formulation of nootropics and adaptogens designed to support mental clarity and steady energy.

"GTG stands for 'Good To Go,'" said Gunderson. "In the military, that meant mission-ready. Nicotine has become normalized in professional culture — in offices, gyms, even entrepreneurship circles," said Gunderson. "I used nicotine for 15 years flying fighter jets and wanted to create an alternative. Something that supports performance without creating another habit you can't break."

The launch taps into a broader cultural shift: younger consumers are drinking less alcohol, scrutinizing ingredients, and questioning long-term stimulant use — yet demand for cognitive performance continues to rise. GTG Energy positions itself at the intersection of discipline, focus, and clean formulation — built by a veteran and manufactured in the United States.

Early adopters include veterans, entrepreneurs, first responders, and athletes — all reporting they are replacing daily nicotine use or high-sugar energy drinks with GTG Energy pouches.

With strong initial demand and organic word-of-mouth momentum, the company plans to expand direct-to-consumer distribution while exploring national retail partnerships.

GTG Energy pouches are available at www.gtg.energy.

